International Isotopes Inc. Provides An Update On Recent Business Events

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Isotopes Inc. (OTCQB: INIS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the following developments.

International Isotopes recently signed a distribution agreement with a large American healthcare services company for its I-131 drug product for the treatment of disease of the thyroid and thyroid cancer. INIS expects to start distributing product to this company later in the first quarter and this should help to further expand sales of this important product in the U.S..

The Company was recently notified by the Department of Energy that it has been indemnified under the Price Anderson Act for a release of Cesium that occurred in May of 2019. The Company's field services unit, which has since been discontinued as the Company has focused on growing its healthcare related business segments, was removing an expended Cesium source from a blood irradiator unit, when the source was breached. Further, the Washington Department of Health and Nuclear Regulatory Commission investigations into the event have been closed.

Due to recent volatility in its share price, the Company's Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan, authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $500,000 of its common shares in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions over the next 12 months. Repurchases may also be made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws. The timing, volume and nature of stock repurchases, if any, will be at the Company's sole discretion and will be dependent on market conditions, applicable securities laws, and other factors. The stock repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

