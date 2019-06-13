International IT Industry Organization CompTIA Launches New Community in the Benelux Region

AMSTERDAM, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global technology industry, has launched a new open community focused squarely on helping tech businesses and professionals in the Benelux region thrive in a time where innovation and opportunity happen at lightspeed.

Through its Benelux Business Technology Community CompTIA will offer insight, resources, support and networking opportunities for organizations and individuals across the region engaged in the business of technology.

"The technology sector across the region is a growing economic force, expected to expand by 4 percent in 2019 to an estimated 75 billion Euros in revenue," said Nancy Hammervik, executive vice president for industry relations at CompTIA. "We see growth opportunities in hardware and software sales, services, telecommunications and emerging technologies. Our commitment is to help the Benelux tech community take advantage of these opportunities as they deliver innovation and value to their customers."

Research by CompTIA also suggests that ICT employment in the region may grow in 2019. A survey of employers found that about 13 percent of companies in Luxembourg and Belgium and 12.5 percent of companies in the Netherlands intends to hire new ICT workers this year. By comparison, 8.3 percent of companies across 28 European Union countries are planning new hiring this year.

"The Benelux business technology sector is healthy and highly progressive," said Estelle Johannes, CompTIA's staff leader for the Benelux community. "But up until now, the region has had no vendor-neutral trade body supporting its growth. Our community will provide an open forum to address industry challenges and opportunities and act as a vehicle for growth."

CompTIA launched the Benelux Business Technology Community in collaboration with a large group of Benelux-based tech companies and organizations, including SBIT Hospitality Services B.V., Channel Media Europe, IT Resellers Group, Citrix, Portland Europe, Sophos, Continuum, Solarwinds MSP and TPEX International.

These 'champions' have identified several areas where the new community can make a difference. These include fostering an open, member-driven community that is not dominated by any one organizational agenda; helping companies look beyond current complexity and legacy concerns to build businesses that are forward-looking and healthy; and ensuring that the voice of the customer is heard to ensure the industry continues to provide value and solutions that drive strong business outcomes and positions technology businesses as trusted advisors. The community will also address workforce issues such as building a stronger talent pipeline; and communicating the benefits and attractiveness of a career in tech.

