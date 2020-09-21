International Jeweler Angara.com Celebrates 14 Years of Brilliance

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Angara.com, the leading online retailer of fine jewelry, is pleased to announce the completion of 14 successful years. The company, with a global presence and expertise in designs, featuring colored gemstones, diamonds and pearls, has grown leaps and bounds since its incorporation in the year 2005.

By helping create happy memories through impeccably crafted designs, Angara.com has positioned itself as the go-to brand for fine jewelry among different nations across the world. Newsweek, renowned American magazine, recognizing the company as the leading jeweler in its rankings for "Best Online Shops 2020" is a testimony to this fact.

September 2020, however, is extremely special not just because it marks Angara's 14th Anniversary but also because the brand will be launching an exciting and all-new collection.

Aptly named 'Artisanal', it's touted as the company's most unique collection yet, showcasing one-of-a-kind gemstone cuts and shapes that are truly exclusive. With three sub-categories called Geometry, Earthy Treasure and Panache, Angara.com aims to bring to people art-like Gemstone designs that complement every person's unique individuality.

Celebrating the 14th Anniversary milestone amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been nothing short of overwhelming. Despite all unprecedented obstacles, the company was able to make timely deliveries and credits its success to the hard work of its partners, employees and front-line workers.

With the launch of its one-of-a-kind collection and the ongoing 14th Anniversary celebration, the company aims to express gratitude towards its customers for showing immense faith in it through good and challenging times.

Founded by Ankur Daga, Angara.com is a U.S.-based fine jewelry e-commerce retailer that specializes in customized diamond and gemstone jewelry. Ankur's family has been in the fine gemstone business for generations and has deep roots in diamond and gemstone cutting, polishing and design. They have primarily catered to larger retailers around the world, specializing in sapphires, rubies, emeralds, tanzanites, diamonds and other precious and semi-precious gemstones, but in 2005 Ankur decided to bring their family heritage and jewelry directly to the public with the launch of Angara.com.

