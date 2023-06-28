International Joint Commission Releases 2022 Activities Report

News provided by

International Joint Commission

28 Jun, 2023, 08:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON and WASHINGTON, DC, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The International Joint Commission (IJC) released its 2022 Activities Report outlining the projects and accomplishments of the IJC and its boards over the past year.  

Continue Reading
Cover page of the IJC 2022 Activities Report. (CNW Group/International Joint Commission)
Cover page of the IJC 2022 Activities Report. (CNW Group/International Joint Commission)

Over the course of the year, IJC staff and boards continued to meaningfully engage with communities, applying local perspectives to help manage Canada-United States watersheds. The Lake Champlain-Richelieu River Study Board completed its flooding study in 2022, with the Commission sending recommendations to the governments of Canada and the U.S. at the end of the year. Another study focusing on improving the efficiency of apportioning water in the St. Mary and Milk Rivers finalized its work plan and continued its research. The governments established new water quality monitoring objectives for the International Red River Watershed Board, and the International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control hosted the Osoyoos Lake Watershed Forum in the fall. Additionally, the IJC submitted to governments the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Adaptive Management Committee's Phase I report from its expedited review of the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River regulation plan, Plan 2014, and started Phase II of the review.

The IJC also completed significant public engagement activities. The IJC conducted extensive virtual, hybrid and in-person engagement activities to gather public input on the Canadian and US governments' 2022 Progress Report of the Parties as part of its responsibilities to assess governments' progress toward the objectives of the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement. Commissioners participated in several international gatherings to discuss water cooperation and share lessons about IJC's successful implementation of the Boundary Waters Treaty. The IJC also began publishing a quarterly Shared Waters newsletter.

The IJC and its boards will continue to harness community and science to prevent and resolve disputes over shared waters between the two countries.

Quotes

"It is through continued reliance on local engagement, binational collaboration and community partnerships that the IJC will continue to protect and manage its valuable shared waters effectively, for future generations. I am very proud of the IJC staff and all boards for the work accomplished and the resilience they've demonstrated throughout the year."

Pierre Béland, Commissioner and Canadian Chair 

"2022 was an important year for the IJC, with the completion of our Lake Champlain-Richelieu River flooding study and progress conducting our expedited review of Plan 2014, among many other projects. I am immensely pleased to showcase what our boards and organization have accomplished and look forward to building on these accomplishments moving forward."

Rob Sisson, Commissioner and US Chair 

Quick Facts

  • The IJC is an independent, binational and impartial advisor to the governments of Canada and the United States.
  • The IJC was created by the 1909 Boundary Waters Treaty between Canada and the United States, to assist governments in the prevention and resolution  of disputes regarding the use of boundary waters.
  • The IJC has two main responsibilities: setting conditions for projects that affect water levels and flows on the other side of the boundary; and investigating and reporting on issues referred by governments.
  • The IJC relies on the expertise of more than 15 binational boards and committees to carry out its mandate.

Associated Links

Contacts

Geneviève Asselin, Canadian Section, (418) 564-0323, [email protected]

Kevin Bunch, US Section, (202) 632-2014, [email protected]  

SOURCE International Joint Commission

Also from this source

IJC Publishes Data Products, Tools and Models Produced by Lake Champlain-Richelieu River Flood Study

IJC Encourages Canadian and United States Governments to Implement Recommendations to Reduce Flooding Risks in the Lake Champlain-Richelieu River Basin

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.