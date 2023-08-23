International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board and International Niagara Board of Control to host virtual public meetings to talk about the lower Great Lakes

CORNWALL, ON and BUFFALO, NY, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -The International Lake Ontario–St. Lawrence River Board and International Niagara Board of Control will host two virtual public meetings, one in English and one in French, to share the most up to date forecast for the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River basin and discuss ice boom installation for the upcoming winter. These meetings are essential to provide information on water levels and flows, operational decisions by the Board, and hear from members of the public to better understand the impacts current water levels have on their community.

The meetings will be hosted using GoToWebinar. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. Please register in advance to participate and submit your questions or comments during the registration process. Registration will close 5:00 pm the day before the scheduled meeting.

The English meeting will be Wednesday, August 30 from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Registration is available at: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8243443726943828311

The French meeting will be Thursday, August 31 from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Registration is available at: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7590494348830240602

For more information:

International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board:

Website: https://www.ijc.org/en/loslrb

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InternationalLakeOntarioStLawrenceRiverBoard

Contact Us: https://www.ijc.org/en/contact/contact_the_international_lake_o

International Niagara Board of Control:

Website: https://www.ijc.org/en/nbc

Contact Us: https://www.ijc.org/en/contact/contact_the_international_niagar

