International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board and International Niagara Board of Control to host virtual public meetings to talk about the lower Great Lakes

News provided by

International Lake Ontario–St. Lawrence River Board

23 Aug, 2023, 11:49 ET

CORNWALL, ON and BUFFALO, NY, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -The International Lake Ontario–St. Lawrence River Board and International Niagara Board of Control will host two virtual public meetings, one in English and one in French, to share the most up to date forecast for the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River basin and discuss ice boom installation for the upcoming winter. These meetings are essential to provide information on water levels and flows, operational decisions by the Board, and hear from members of the public to better understand the impacts current water levels have on their community.

The meetings will be hosted using GoToWebinar. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. Please register in advance to participate and submit your questions or comments during the registration process.  Registration will close 5:00 pm the day before the scheduled meeting.

The English meeting will be Wednesday, August 30 from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.
Registration is available at: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8243443726943828311

The French meeting will be Thursday, August 31 from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.
Registration is available at: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7590494348830240602

For more information:

International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board:
Website: https://www.ijc.org/en/loslrb
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InternationalLakeOntarioStLawrenceRiverBoard
Contact Us: https://www.ijc.org/en/contact/contact_the_international_lake_o

International Niagara Board of Control: 
Website: https://www.ijc.org/en/nbc
Contact Us: https://www.ijc.org/en/contact/contact_the_international_niagar

SOURCE International Lake Ontario–St. Lawrence River Board

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.