International Land Alliance Announces Final Phase of Construction on Model Home at Plaza Bajamar

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) announced today that it has started the final phase of construction on the Merlot model home, a 2BR/2BA single-family design at its Plaza Bajamar development. This community, Phase I of which will feature 22 homes, is located within the internationally renowned Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Resort. The Bajamar Ocean Front Golf Resort is a master planned guarded and gated wine and golf community located 45 minutes south of the San Diego-Tijuana Border along the scenic toll road to Ensenada on the Pacific Ocean.

The 1,150 square-foot Merlot home features two bedrooms and two baths. The home includes two primary bedroom suites – one on the first floor and one upstairs, as well as fairway and ocean views from a rooftop terrace. Planned amenities include a pool, wellness and fitness center and office space. The Company expects to complete construction on this model in the next 45 days followed by an official grand opening.

"With surging median home prices in Southern California, we anticipate high demand for this affordable, distinctive home design at Plaza Bajamar," said ILAL's Vice President Jason Sunstein. "This community will offer a wonderful environment with a convenient location 45 minutes south of San Diego, scenic nature trails, golf, wine and ocean amenities. We look forward to welcoming future homeowners to Bajamar's exciting new community."

The Merlot home starts at $189,000 with a variety of financing options. Interested buyers and brokers are encouraged to visit: https://ila.company/plaza-at-bajamar/. To speak to a sales representative and make an appointment to tour the community, contact Analo Valdes at [email protected] or (858) 900-8056.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Safe Harbor Statement

