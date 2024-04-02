International Land Alliance, Inc. Announces Development and Sales Phase in Baja California's Oasis Park Resort Development

SAN DIEGO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) ("ILAL" or the "Company"), an environmentally sustainable real estate development company, is thrilled to announce the ribbon cutting at its' planned new clubhouse and beachfront boutique hotel on the property of the Oasis Park Resort. The Company is dedicated to innovation and sustainable energy solutions, and is embarking on the sale of properties within the initial phase of the 500-acre Oasis Park Resort Development, located on the Sea of Cortez in San Felipe, Baja California.

The Company's commitment to cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices will position it as a leader in the real estate energy sector. ILAL's mission is to provide efficient, eco-friendly real estate solutions that enhance the quality of life for its communities.

The Oasis Park Resort is located 8 km south of the Company's Rancho Cost Verde and will be modeled after this 1,100-acre, 1,200-lot master planned community. To date, Rancho Costa Verde has completed a boutique hotel, a clubhouse, as well as sold over 1,000 residential lots and has built 60 single-family homes with over 40 homes currently under construction.

In line with Rancho Costa Verde sales to date, the Company projects $12,500,000 in gross lot sales, followed by over $75,000,000 in gross potential construction revenue.

For more information about Rancho Costa Verde, we invite you to visit: www.ranchocostaverde.com

Join Us at the Oasis Park Resort Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in May 2024! Watch for the date to be announced with the Mayor and Secretary of Tourism participating!!

Express Interest: We are currently holding private showings of our first beachfront lots. Anyone interested in touring the development or attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony, please send an email to [email protected].

Visit our website: Oasis Park Resort https://ila.company/oasis-park-resort/

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

Is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using prop-tech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California.

For further information, please visit our website: International Land Alliance, Inc.

Securities Disclaimer: This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit securities or properties. Any sale will comply with applicable state and federal laws.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to future business decisions, which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectations, and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

For Company contact:

Jason Sunstein, CFO

[email protected]

Toll Free: (877) 661-4811

SOURCE International Land Alliance, Inc.