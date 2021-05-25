International Law Firm YK Law Announces Addition of Three Attorneys and Four Staff Members

Melissa Montenes , Associate

Saima Suhana, Associate

Vaishali Chaudhari , Paralegal: Immigration

Susan Lerner , Paralegal: Tax and Legal Secretary

Kelvin Gomez , Paralegal: Bankruptcy, SBA Matters, Debt and Collection

Ashmani Baboolal , Legal Assistant: Litigation

"It is with great pleasure I bring my practice to YK Law, a highly regarded international law firm. The firm will provide an excellent home to both my team and our clients. We look forward to working with YK Law on our continued growth and are thrilled for this extraordinary opportunity to offer enhanced services to our existing base of national and international clients," Malik said.

Malik and her team will serve clients from the firm's New York office.

"The deep experience Pankaj brings to our firm will help us achieve our next level of growth and will expand our service offerings in areas key to the firm's continued growth. Her skills and experience meld beautifully into the firm's existing offerings. We look forward to working with Pankaj and her clients to deliver the exceptional experience they have come to expect from Pankaj and her team," said Jesse Weiner, Co-Managing Partner.

Headquartered in New York, NY, YK Law has offices in Los Angeles, CA, Irvine, CA, San Francisco, CA, Miami, FL, Dallas, TX, and Chicago, IL. The firm also has a strong global alliance with the Yingke Law Firm providing YK Law clients access to over 10,000 attorneys in 143 offices located in 83 countries around the world.

Media Contact:

Jesse Weiner, Co-Managing Partner

32 E 57th Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10022

Direct: 212-837-2600 x 1001

Web: www.yklaw.us

SOURCE YK Law