International Leader in Payment Solutions - PayFacto Pursues Growth, Recruits Frédéric Gascon

MONTRÉAL, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - PayFacto, a leading payment solutions provider in North America specializing in processing transactions for debit and credit cards, is pleased to announce the arrival and appointment of Mr. Frédéric Gascon as Chief Operating Officer, a new position within the company. In this capacity, Mr. Gascon will be responsible for all operations, including risk management and technologies, that will help PayFacto optimize its performance and position itself favourably for future growth.

An Impressive Track Record

Mr. Gascon's impressive track record in operations and corporate development made him the ideal candidate for the newly created position. With over 20 years of experience, either as senior executive or consultant, he has led organizations of various sizes, sectors and regions of the world going through rapid transformation, helping them drive and sustain step changes in organizational, operational and financial performance. He is joining PayFacto from McKinsey & Co where he was one of the leaders of the transformation practice in Canada. Before that, held various senior executive roles, including for Bombardier Transportation where he led business units in Canada, Mexico and China. He originally started his career working as a lawyer in the commercial and technology law groups of McCarthy Tétrault, then as a business strategy consultant for Secor Consulting.

Mr. Gascon has a Bachelor of Law from Université de Montréal, and bachelor's degree (Mechanical Engineering) and master's degree (Management) from École Polytechnique de Montréal. He is a member of the board of director of the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec (MNBAQ).

Emergence of a new Quebec leader in international business

Founded in 2018 from the merger of CT-Paiement, B2B Billing and Supreme Payments, PayFacto is an emerging leader in its field. With offices in Montreal, Toronto, the United States and Hong Kong, the company processed over 129 million transactions in 2018 -- a total volume of 16 billion dollars. Today, PayFacto is the payment processor of choice for more than 30,000 merchants.

Quote

"We are very proud to have an executive of Mr. Gascon's calibre with us. His remarkable expertise in terms of innovation, corporate optimization and international growth adds additional competence and depth to our management team at a time when PayFacto is undergoing dynamic growth."

Martin Leroux, President and CEO

