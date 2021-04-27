International Leadership Association Announces Its 2021-2022 Fellows

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The work of the International Leadership Association (ILA) is made possible by the power of our members' curiosity, creativity, and desire to make an impact. Each year, we recognize a select group of expert members who have a desire to give back to the field of leadership as ILA Fellows.

International Leadership Association 2021-2022 Fellows (L-R) John Heiser (Executive in Residence), Gill Robinson Hickman (Scholar in Residence), Scott J. Allen, Keith Grint, Maureen Metcalf, Stella Nkomo, Erwin Schwella, Katherine Tyler Scott.

Fellows engage with ILA's mission across sectors and disciplines to do worthy work at the intersection of leadership research and practice. They contribute to special initiatives that help to drive our mission of advancing leadership knowledge and practice for a better world.

This year's Fellows include the new Fellow roles of Executive in Residence and Scholar in Residence.

ILA Executive in Residence

John Heiser is a transformational, global, and relational executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience in multimillion-dollar pharmaceutical, technology, and manufacturing organizations. Most recently, John was CEO of LabVantage Solutions, Inc., a laboratory informatics technology company. In addition to being an ILA Fellow, John serves on ILA's Board of Directors. He has an MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Business and a PhD in Values-Driven Leadership from Benedictine University. John will turn his considerable skill to enhancing ILA programs that engage members of the business community. "As a C-suite leader," John shared, "I was drawn to the ILA because it is the one organization I have found to be committed to the ideal of bridging theory and practice. I am excited to serve this year with the goal of catalyzing innovative, practical, and value-based leadership insights and frameworks that can have a positive impact on members of our business community."

ILA Scholar in Residence

Gill Robinson Hickman is Professor Emerita of the Jepson School of Leadership Studies at the University of Richmond, one of the first institutions with a multidisciplinary faculty devoted to the study of leadership. As an inaugural faculty member, she helped build the program from the ground up, including writing textbooks that became standards in the field such as Leading Organizations: Perspectives for a New Era and Leading Change in Multiple Contexts. Her most recent book is When Leaders Face Personal Crisis: The Human Side of Leadership. Gill has been a member of the ILA since its inception and served as Vice President of the board: "I am honored to be selected as the ILA Scholar in Residence and look forward to serving in this new capacity through my work on ILA's Global Leadership Project where we'll be assessing how well we are helping to make sense of our complex world through global leadership and how successfully we are supporting its development."

ILA Fellows

ILA's 2021-2022 Fellows include thought leaders from around the world. Together they will share their knowledge and expertise, explore today's challenges in dialogue with other leaders, and apply their practical wisdom to inform and inspire. They are:

Scott J. Allen , Standard Products—Dr. James S. Reid Chair in Management, John Carroll University

, Standard Products—Dr. James S. Reid Chair in Management, Keith Grint , Professor Emeritus, Warwick University

, Professor Emeritus, Maureen Metcalf , Founder, CEO, & Board Chair, Innovative Leadership Institute

, Founder, CEO, & Board Chair, Innovative Leadership Institute Stella Nkomo , Professor of Human Resource Management, University of Pretoria

, Professor of Human Resource Management, University of Erwin Schwella , Dean, School of Social Innovation, Hugenote Kollege

, Dean, School of Social Innovation, Hugenote Kollege Katherine Tyler Scott , Principle, Ki ThoughtBridge

Maureen Metcalf, returning for another term as an ILA Fellow, will continue her partnership with ILA to produce a series of 12+ podcasts on global leadership, part of her weekly Innovating Leadership show. The ILA adds another podcaster to its Fellows group with Scott Allen, the host of Phronesis: Practical Wisdom for Leadership. Scott will work with ILA to produce weekly episodes of Phronesis under the banner of "ILA's official podcast." Scott shared his excitement for the partnership writing: "ILA has played a central role in my growth and development as a leadership educator and scholar. I have moderated the listserv, chaired a member community, and served on the board. As an ILA Fellow, I'll have the opportunity to engage in a new and exciting way! I am thrilled to partner with ILA to bring inspirational and thought-provoking content to people all over the globe."

ILA Fellows, Keith Grint, Stella Nkomo, Erwin Schwella, and Katherine Tyler Scott will share their insights via blogs looking at the challenges of today through a leadership lens. Grint, Schwella, and Tyler Scott are experienced bloggers, having contributed several pieces to ILA's blog in 2020 including, "Leadership in Times of Crisis;" "The Fire Next Time;" and "The Global Pandemic: A Trigger for Deeply Systemic Disruptive Social Innovation? Or an Inevitable Global Apocalypse?" Echoing other fellows, Katherine affirmed that "ILA has been instrumental in my professional development, leadership and service as a scholar practitioner. I have been privileged to serve as Chair of Leadership Development, Conference Weaver, Vice-Chair and Chair of the ILA Board." She added, "The honor of being selected as an ILA Fellow is another opportunity to contribute to this special community of learners."

"We are thrilled to be working with this year's group of outstanding Fellows," noted Cynthia Cherrey, CEO & President of the ILA. "Their commitment to ILA and contributions to the field of leadership are unparalleled and will be appreciated for years to come."

Learn more about ILA's Fellows online and bookmark the association's blog and podcast pages to stay up-to-date on the latest offerings from ILA Fellows and other contributors.

The International Leadership Association is a worldwide professional association committed to advancing leadership knowledge and practice for a better world. We accomplish our mission through the creation of trusted leadership resources and via the synergy that occurs by bringing people together in the trusted space of our conferences and events, collectively having a multiplier impact on leadership and change. For more than twenty years the ILA has convened extraordinary talent across sectors, cultures, disciplines, and generations. Learn more at https://ilaglobalnetwork.org/.

