International Legalization of Cannabis is a Boon for Canada

According to a research by Oristep Consulting, the global medical cannabis market in 2016 was USD 12.67 Billion and will reach USD 33.41 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 17.53% during the forecast period. Various scientific studies of the cannabinoid chemical have resulted in FDA-approved medications in pill form. The two main cannabinoids from the cannabis plant are THC and CBD, which are used for medical purposes as treatments for various conditions such as lack of appetite, nausea, pain, inflammation (swelling and redness), as well as muscle control problems. The report also specifies that North America leads the market, holding about half of the market share in 2016. Crop Infrastructure Corp. (OTC: CRXPF), BLOCKStrain Technology Corp. (OTC: BKKSF), Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC: EMHTF), MassRoots, Inc. (OTC: MSRT), Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTC: ATTBF)

According to CBC, Canada is one of only two countries, the other being the Netherlands, that currently exports cannabis, allowing firms in Canada to reap the instant benefits of recent medical cannabis legalizations in more than 20 countries. CBC reported that the "offerings in today's Canada medical marijuana market differ little from those used recreationally - the smokable plant and, more recently, oil extracts. More than 70 companies have licenses from the federal drug regulator, Health Canada, to cultivate, produce and sell medical marijuana, with more than half those licenses granted in 2017 or 2018."

Crop Infrastructure Corp. (OTC: CRXPF) also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Ticker (CSE: CROP). Earlier today the company announced breaking news that, "its tenant grower "HEMPIRE COMPANY LLC" has received final approval for an additional twenty thousand (20,000) square feet of recreationally licensed canopy space from CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing, a division of the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) for the Humboldt California Campus, as announced on May 9th, 2018.

The Humboldt Campus consists of an operational 10,000 square foot medicinal cannabis greenhouse facility and has now obtained an additional 20,000 square feet of recreational licensed canopy. It is expected that the HEMPIRE COMPANY LLC will commence plant population in June/July 2018.

CROP Infrastructure Director & CEO Michael Yorke states: "With the approval of this additional twenty thousand square feet, the Humboldt Campus will triple in size and tenant production capacity. CROPs portfolio of cannabis infrastructure assets includes two Washington State facilities as well as the Humboldt campus in California, the largest cannabis market in the world. Management will continue to aggressively pursue new worldwide opportunities and expand its portfolio of tenant growers and infrastructure assets in strategic licensed jurisdictions."

The Company will be hosting an information session for investors at the Vancouver Club at 1:30 PM PST on June 21st. Management will be available to answer questions and present on recent developments and Company milestones."

BLOCKStrain Technology Corp. (OTC: BKKSF) has developed the first integrated blockchain platform that registers and tracks intellectual property for the cannabis industry. WeedMD, which recently announced a merger with Hiku Brands Company Ltd., is the first Licensed Producer under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations to utilize BLOCKStrain's proprietary platform, making it one of the first federally Licensed Producers of medical cannabis to integrate blockchain technology into its ecosystem. BLOCKStrain delivers a secure and immutable blockchain platform to establish global certainty for cannabis strains and their ownership. The platform will allow for the expansion of WeedMD's library of world-class cannabis genetics while building customers' trust. The digital solutions provided by BLOCKStrain are expected to be instrumental in providing WeedMD's cultivation team with tools to rapidly search their records in real time instead of sifting through large volumes of paperwork in the company's files, according to the Company. Furthermore, the digital archival system of BLOCKStrain is expected to prevent forms from being damaged, lost or tampered with and to make it easy to share with colleagues and regulatory bodies.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQX: EMHTF) operates through Emerald Health Botanicals Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary and Licensed Producer under Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. Emerald Health Sciences, Inc. and DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. have completed a letter of intent to form a joint venture, to be named CannaChain Technologies, to develop a foundational blockchain-based supply chain management system and e-commerce marketplace for the legal cannabis industry. The platform will also assist in ensuring adherence to Health Canada reporting requirements. By logging each step along the supply chain on the blockchain - a decentralized, timestamped, and un-hackable digital ledger - this ground-breaking platform is expected to provide an irrefutable record outlining the journey the product has made, from beginning to end. The Cannachain solution is intended to provide extensive plant, growing, third-party testing, and handling data, and offer enhanced trust of origin, quality, and safety based on blockchain's ability to maintain immutable records as cannabis products flow from seed-to-sale through the supply chain. The solution would serve relevant stakeholders including producers, distributors, shippers, government agencies, and consumers.

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCQB: MSRT) is one of the leading technology platforms for the regulated cannabis industry. Powered by more than one million registered users, the Company's mobile apps empower consumers to make educated cannabis purchasing decisions through community-driven reviews. The Company announced in late 2017 that it has formed MassRoots Blockchain Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MassRoots, Inc. dedicated to developing blockchain-based solutions for the cannabis industry. "We believe blockchain has the potential to enable the cannabis industry to operate more efficiently and with a greater degree of accountability and transparency," stated MassRoots Chief Executive Officer Isaac Dietrich. The blockchain technology would offer greater Identity Management and Corporate Governance as well as allow for the Elimination of Intermediaries and Seed-to-Sale Tracking. "The blockchain is an incorruptible digital ledger of economic transactions that can be programmed to record not just financial transactions but virtually everything of value," according to Dan and Alex Tapscott in the Blockchain Revolution.

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTC: ATTBF) is a life science and biotechnology company which aggregates, integrates, and invests in cannabis technologies and biotechnology services for the legal cannabis industry developing in Canada. The Company recently announced that they have signed a letter of intent to integrate BLOCKStrain's proprietary technology into Abattis's product and services ecosystem. Through their collaboration, the parties hope to enable Abattis clients to instantly arrange for sales, shipping, testing and analysis of Abattis products and give clients comprehensive visibility over such products over their entire lifecycles. Abattis and BLOCKStrain also intend to explore development and integration opportunities to expand on Abattis's current life sciences and biotechnology services offerings. BLOCKStrain not only reduces the workload and costs involved with testing but also provides full visibility of testing results for producers, government regulators and consumers. "BLOCKStrain provides a missing piece of the puzzle that helps both licensed producers and testing labs," stated BLOCKStrain CEO, Robert Galarza. "Our system is built to alleviate the administrative bottleneck in the testing process".

