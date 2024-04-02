International Light Technologies, Inc., joins Labsphere, Inc., creating the industry's most comprehensive spectral source and light measurement provider

International Light Technologies (ILT) will become a division of Labsphere while retaining its name and brand. ILT will now have extensive use of Labsphere's global distribution network, manufacturing partnerships, and engineering prowess. "As the world transitions from incandescent to LED technologies, a company with established expertise in both areas becomes critical", states Robert Harrison, General Manager of ILT.

"We are thrilled to be aligned with International Light Technologies" echoed Scott Gish, President of Labsphere, "combining the technical strengths, supply chains, and distribution networks of both companies allows us to provide unparalleled capability to meet the unique and often custom needs of the photonics industry. We are now poised to elevate the standard for light measurement systems, offering a range of products from handheld devices to fully NIST traceable systems."

The integration into Labsphere, Inc., is fully supported and endorsed by their parent company, Halma, PLC. This collaboration marks a milestone in the pursuit of innovation and product integration, underscored by Halma's commitment to a safer, cleaner, healthier environment for everyone, every day.

About International Light Technologies Inc.: ILT has been developing a broad range of products and solutions for light measurement, scientific and instrumentation light sources, specialty and customized LED lighting solutions, and testing and calibration services for over 55 years. International Light is headquartered in Peabody, MA.

About Labsphere Inc.: Labsphere leads the photonics industry in its ability to generate, detect, and manipulate light to help people and businesses work better. Founded in 1979, we are trusted leaders on the front lines of inventing solutions that advance the future. Whether its remote sensing, consumer products, lasers and lighting, medical devices or automotive technologies, our diverse, experienced team continually answers the call to engineer tomorrow's next big challenge.

About Halma, PLC: Halma, PLC is the parent company of both International Light Technologies Inc. and Labsphere Inc. Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. It employs over 8,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific. Halma is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LON: HLMA) and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 index.

