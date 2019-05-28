International Literacy Association And Children's Book Council To Partner On Young Adults' Choices List

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Literacy Association (ILA) and the Children's Book Council (CBC) are pleased to announce that they will be expanding their partnership to include work on the annual Young Adults' Choices reading list. ILA and CBC have worked together since 1974 on the popular Children's Choices program.

Each year, approximately 12,500 students in grades 7 to 12 from different regions of the United States read newly published teen trade titles, donated by children's book publishers, and vote for the ones they like best in a program managed by ILA. The annual Young Adults' Choices list, selected from hundreds of titles, reflects current trends in young adult literature and titles that will engage today's readers.

The CBC is excited to join this student-driven project, taking on coordination of book submissions and shipments, communicating with team leaders across the country and working closely with ILA on distribution and promotion of the final annotated list.

Marcie Craig Post, executive director of ILA, echoes the sentiment. "We at ILA are looking forward to deepening our relationship with CBC," she says. "As cosponsors of the project, we will continue to work together to deliver a trusted resource for young readers."

"The CBC is proud to work on the creation of quality reading lists in partnership with other organizations," says Laura Peraza, Senior Designer & Content Strategist at the CBC. "We are thrilled about the addition of the Young Adults' Choices to our annual Best Of lists and excited to build upon our amazing partnership with ILA, whose work in the literacy sphere is so amazing."

Post adds, "Our organizations share a common and important goal: promoting a lifelong enjoyment of reading."

Download the annotated 2019 Choices reading lists and find more information on these projects at

literacyworldwide.org/choices.

About the Choices Project

Each year, thousands of children, young adults and educators around the United States select their favorite recently published books for the International Literacy Association's Choices reading lists. These lists are used in classrooms, libraries and homes to help readers of all ages find books they will enjoy. The annotated lists for the current year are posted online in May and are available for free download at literacyworldwide.org/choices.

About the International Literacy Association

The International Literacy Association (ILA) is a global advocacy and membership organization dedicated to advancing literacy for all through its network of more than 300,000 literacy educators, researchers and experts across 146 countries. With over 60 years of experience, ILA has set the standard for how literacy is defined, taught and evaluated. ILA collaborates with partners across the world to develop, gather and disseminate high-quality resources, best practices and cutting-edge research to empower educators, inspire students and inform policymakers. ILA publishes The Reading Teacher, Journal of Adolescent & Adult Literacy and Reading Research Quarterly, which are peer reviewed and edited by leaders in the field. For more information, visit literacyworldwide.org.

About the Children's Book Council

The Children's Book Council (CBC) is the nonprofit trade association for children's book publishers in North America, partnering with national organizations on reading lists for parents and educators, publishing news, educational programming, book prizes, career dialogue, community outreach and diversity initiatives. CBC staff also oversees all the programs of Every Child a Reader.

