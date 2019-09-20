International locum tenens industry celebrates 25 years

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Medical Staffing, the only locum tenens agency that places doctors in the U.S. and in locations all around the globe, is celebrating 25 years of providing international locum tenens opportunities for physicians. Since the company's founding in 1994, Global Medical Staffing has placed more than 4,000 physicians worldwide.

Here are just a few ways the organization has impacted the healthcare industry over the past quarter century.

Helping patients worldwide

The locum tenens industry was started 40 years ago to provide much-needed healthcare to patients in rural areas. Today, more than 50,000 physicians work locum tenens assignments across the U.S. each year. Although the assignments are predominantly U.S.-based, there are many locations around the world in need of qualified medical providers.

Twenty-five years ago, the founders of Global Medical Staffing saw that need and started sending doctors to work on assignments throughout Australia, primarily in underserved areas of the outback. Now the company places doctors not only in Australia, but also in a unique range of locations, including the U.S., New Zealand, Guam, the Caribbean, Canada, the UK, and China.

In the years since, Global Medical Staffing providers have cared for more than nearly 8 million patients.

Enhancing physicians' careers

In addition to providing patients with quality medical care, locum tenens also offers physicians a variety of benefits, including enhancing their skills, providing work/life balance, and reigniting their passion for medicine.

International locums go a step further and provides physicians the opportunity to explore new locations around the world, experience different cultures, and learn new ways to practice medicine in a different healthcare system.

"After 20 years of practice in the States, I felt like my practice was getting a little bit stale," says child psychiatrist Dr. John Gallehr. "Going to New Zealand where everything was new and fresh was a wonderful way to recharge the batteries, to learn some new techniques, to learn about a different style of medicine and culture that I could then bring back to the States."

Giving back

To have an even bigger impact around the world, Global Medical Staffing has partnered with the Making a Difference Foundation to give physicians additional opportunities to help where it's needed most — through medical missions in the U.S. and abroad. Last year, through a grant from the foundation, five Global physicians served an eight-day medical mission in Haiti. In November, five more physicians will have the opportunity to do humanitarian work in Thailand.

To learn more about Global Medical Staffing and how it offers locum tenens physicians diverse experiences, visit gmedical.com.

About Global Medical Staffing

Global Medical Staffing is the pioneer of international medical staffing. The company is also a proud member of the CHG Healthcare family of companies, which is known for its award-winning culture and benefits and has been named one of FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" ten consecutive years. To learn more visit gmedical.com or chghealthcare.com.

SOURCE Global Medical Staffing