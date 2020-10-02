International Lung Cancer Association Selects Medscape Oncology for Virtual 2020 Conferences

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) has selected Medscape Oncology as its partner to host and manage these IASLC virtual conferences in 2020:

- IASLC 2020 Hot Topic Meeting: Liquid Biopsy: A worldwide virtual event scheduled for

October 2-3, 2020

- IASLC 2020 North America Conference on Lung Cancer (NACLC): A worldwide virtual event scheduled for October 16-17, 2020

In collaboration with the IASLC, Medscape Oncology and MedscapeLIVE! will offer an immersive and engaging conference learning environment reaching the members of the thoracic oncology community including physicians, nurses, other clinicians, researchers and scientists as well as patients, survivors and advocates in the field of lung cancer.

The two conferences will include interactive educational sessions, late-breaking research, live chats with industry and e-poster presenters, interactive breakout sessions, networking opportunities and Virtual Exhibit Halls with product theaters.

"We are pleased to partner with Medscape in the delivery of the IASLC's remaining 2020 meetings. The MedscapeLIVE! virtual conference platform and production services allow us to accomplish our mission of using all available means to deliver quality education to eliminate lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies. This partnership allows us to share important information with a global audience through live stream and on-demand content—while allowing us to protect the health of our members and their respective communities," said Dave Mesko, IASLC Chief Executive Officer.

The IASLC's Mission

To embrace the study of the etiology, epidemiology, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and all other aspects of lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies.

To provide education and information about lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies to IASLC members, to the medical community at large, and to the public.

To use all available means to eliminate lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies as a health threat for the individual patient and throughout the world.

"We are honored to partner with the IASLC to offer comprehensive and immersive virtual meetings. As we are during a time of great change, it is more important than ever that healthcare providers across the world have access to digital education that aids in their ability to stay current with the latest changes in their field. We are excited to be working with the IASLC to deliver this critical information and impact provider practices and patient care," said Rejéan Rochette, Group General Manager, Medscape Education.

About the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer

The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) is the only global network dedicated to the study and eradication of lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies. Since its founding in 1974, the association's membership has grown to more than 8,000 lung and thoracic cancer specialists from all disciplines in more than 100 countries.

By hosting global conferences, funding cutting-edge research and educating the health care community and the public about thoracic cancers, the IASLC works to alleviate the burden lung cancer places on patients, families and communities.

Each year, the IASLC hosts the World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), the world's largest meeting dedicated solely to thoracic cancers. The WCLC attracts more than 7,500 lung cancer specialists from across the world and offers attendees networking opportunities while providing a podium for practice-changing research.

In keeping with their commitment to education, the IASLC publishes the Journal of Thoracic Oncology (JTO), a primary source for thoracic malignancy prevention, detection, diagnosis and treatment information. The JTO serves as an authoritative resource in the field, with its impact factor increased from 12.460 in 2018 to 13.357 in 2019. Additionally, at the beginning of 2020, the IASLC launched a gold open-access publication to accompany the JTO entitled JTO Clinical and Research Reports.

About Medscape

Medscape is the leading online global destination for physicians and healthcare professionals worldwide, offering the latest medical news and expert perspectives; essential point-of-care drug and disease information; and relevant professional education and CME. Medscape is everywhere learning happens. For more than 25 years, Medscape Education has been a trusted and essential learning resource for healthcare professionals, with more than 5 million members worldwide. From the moment clinicians graduate medical, nursing, or pharmacy school, and throughout their careers, Medscape is their partner in patient care.

About MedscapeLIVE!

MedscapeLIVE!, a division of Medscape, delivers live peer to peer experiences both in person and virtually. MedscapeLIVE! events create a community of collaboration and engagement for health care practitioners worldwide. With turn-key conference management services and support, including best-in-class technology platforms and production teams, MedscapeLIVE! produces over 400 events annually ranging from impactful intimate sessions to large multi-day proprietary conferences.

