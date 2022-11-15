International Mainstream Media Launches the Glamour Tour of Hainan Free Trade Port

HAIKOU, China, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 14, "Yeah! Hainan" foreign media photography activity was officially launched in Haikou City. Reporters of international mainstream media entered Haikou to learn about local tourism consumption, high and new technologies and ecological environment protection to experience Hainan's charm of Chinese modernization.

Foreign media reporters are filming in Haikou.

Hainan is at the forefront of China's reform and opening-up. With the development of free trade ports with Chinese characteristics, policies such as the introduction of talents and zero tariff have been implemented and the world's attention is increasingly paid to Hainan In recent years, Hainan has also become a global investment hotspot.

The activity will last for four days. Next, the media reporters will also go to Qionghai and Wanning to learn more about the construction of Hainan's free trade port, ecological environment protection, tropical agriculture and tourism consumption, so as to tell the stories of Hainan to the overseas public.

The relevant responsible person of the Publicity Department of the CPC Hainan Provincial Committee said that in the next five years and beyond, Hainan Free Trade Port will emerge as an important window for the world to observe Chinese modernization. The activity is held in the hope that foreign media will show the world an open, beautiful and vibrant free trade port, so that the international community can understand Hainan, be familiar with Hainan and love Hainan.

Source: Publicity Department of the CPC Hainan Provincial Committee

SOURCE Publicity Department of the CPC Hainan Provincial Committee