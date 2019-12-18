International Management Partners Holds Successful Food Drive

"Every year we look forward to supporting the food bank's efforts to serve those most in need," said CEO Richard Drach. "Giving back to the community is a natural extension of our company values and it's a privilege to be able to help others."

Specializing in outsourced sales and marketing, International Management Partners offers the client face-to-face marketing solutions to increase their customer base and market share. The award-winning team at International Management Partners works to build relationships with the client and customers, delivering results with integrity.

At International Management Partners, professional and personal development are promoted in an environment where dedication and hard work are valued. The company also gives back to the community through involvement with nonprofits such as Food Bank for the Heartland, Operation Smile, and more.

About International Management Partners

International Management Partners is a privately owned sales and marketing firm based in Omaha, Nebraska, that works to increase the clients' market share and customer base. The company provides high-quality consulting for their customers and growth opportunities for their team. For more information, call 402-505-3732 or contact them at internationalmanagementpartners.net.

Contact: Richard Drach

402-505-3732

SOURCE International Management Partners

