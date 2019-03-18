International Marine Mammal Project: Prominent Global Citizens Urge Russia to Free the "Whale Jail" Whales in Their Home Waters

BERKLEY, Calif., March, 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of prominent global citizens have signed a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin encouraging the government to rehabilitate and release 10 orcas and more than 80 beluga whales now kept in inadequate sea pens in the "Whale Jail" in Srednyaya Bay, near the east coast city of Nakhodka.

Mark J. Palmer, of the International Marine Mammal Project (IMMP) of Earth Island Institute, stated: "We are very pleased at this tremendous outpouring of support for the orcas and beluga whales in Russia. We hope we and other groups can help the Russian government safely return these whales to their home waters."

President Vladimir Putin

Russian Federation

23, Ulitsa Ilyinka,

103132, Moscow, Russia

18 March, 2019

Dear President Putin,

We are writing to thank you and the Russian government for steps taken to protect 80+ beluga whales and 10 orcas now held in inadequate conditions in Srednyaya Bay, near the east coast city of Nakhodka.

We commend the action you have taken so far to block the export of these amazing beings to dolphinariums in other countries, as whales and dolphins do not cope well with captivity. We further commend you and your government for not approving new capture permits for 2019, and fully support the Russian initiative to implement a permanent ban on capture of Russian orcas and beluga whales. Such an action would prevent the horrible situation playing out in the Far East from happening ever again.

We would like to ask you to take several important steps for the welfare of the remaining whales in the sea pens. We cannot stress enough that the lives of these whales are in danger, and they need immediate help. Please consider expanding their current sea pens in size and/or building additional enclosures to reduce the number of animals per pen and introducing insulation and warming protocols to prevent ice from forming in the enclosures. These steps are critical for the whales' survival.

We further ask you and the Russian government, in consultation with Russian scientists and Russian non-governmental organizations, to plan to return the orcas and beluga whales to the Sea of Okhotsk and their birth populations when feasible. There are many international scientists and experts as well who have extensive expertise in successfully rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing orcas to the wild, such as Keiko, Springer and many others. International experts will be happy to provide their help to Russian colleagues with rehabilitation and release of the orcas and belugas back into the wild.

This is an important moment for Russia on the world stage. The world is waiting for a happy ending in this tragic and unfortunate situation. Thank you again for all that you have done, and please take action to protect these magnificent Russian whales!

Sincerely,

Pamela Anderson

Actor

Yuliya Aug

Actor

Wendy Benchley

Co-Founder, Peter Benchley Ocean Awards

Member, WildAid Board of Directors

Sir Richard Branson

Founder and Chairman, Virgin Group

Member, Ocean Elders

Jackson Browne

Musician

Member, Ocean Elders

Tom Campbell

Cinematographer, Producer, Director

Susan Casey

Bestselling Author, Voices from the Ocean

Former Editor-in-Chief, O Magazine

Gregory Colbert

Artist, Creator of Ashes and Snow

Holly Marie Combs

Actor

Celine S. Cousteau

Filmmaker, Environmentalist

Jean-Michel Cousteau

Chairman and President, Ocean Futures Society

Member, Ocean Elders

Gabriela Cowperthwaite

Director, Blackfish

Beth Davidow

Cinematographer, Filmmaker, Author

Kristin Davis

Actor, Environmentalist

Saba Douglas-Hamilton

Television Presenter, Wildlife Conservationist

Sylvia Earle, PhD

National Geographic Explorer in Residence

Founder, Mission Blue

Member, Ocean Elders

Jane Goodall, PhD, DBE

Founder, Jane Goodall Institute

UN Messenger of Peace

Adrian Grenier

Actor, Director, Producer



Tom Gruber

Co-Founder of Siri Inc.

Member, Ocean Elders

Sati Kazanova

Singer

Graeme Kelleher

Former Chairman and CEO, Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority

Member, Ocean Elders

Yuri Kolokolnikov

Actor

Doutzen Kroes

Supermodel, Actor, Environmentalist

Ilya Lagutenko

Musician, Mumiy Troll

Founder of VROX.org Festival

Kate Mara

Actor

Eli Martinez

International TV presenter, Environmentalist

Founder of Shark Diver Magazine

Rinal Mukhametov

Actor

Leilani Münter

Race Car Driver, Environmentalist

Her Majesty Queen Noor of Jordan

Member, Ocean Elders

Edward Norton Jr.

Actor

Hayden Panettiere

Actor

Prof. Bertrand Piccard

Chair, Solar Impulse Foundation

Member, Ocean Elders

Louie Psihoyos

Executive Director, Oceanic Preservation Society

Director, The Cove

Mark Ruffalo

Actor, Environmentalist

David Shaw

Manager, Black Point Group

Member, Ocean Elders

Robert Talbot

Film Maker, Photographer

Anne-Marie van Dijk

International Model

Natalia Vodianova

Supermodel, Elbi Founder

Captain Don Walsh, PhD

USN (Ret)

Member, Ocean Elders

Bob Weir

Musician

Member, Ocean Elders

Maisie Williams

Actor, Environmentalist

Ann Wilson

Musician, Heart

Nancy Wilson

Musician, Heart

Olga Zueva

Filmmaker

Contact: Mark J. Palmer, Associate Director

markjpalmer@earthisland.org (510) 859-9139, (707) 553-1720

SOURCE International Marine Mammal Project of Earth Island Institute

Related Links

http://savedolphins.eii.org/

