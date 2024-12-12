International Media Experts Call for Clear Safeguards in Armenia's Proposed Media Self-Regulation Law

At a Yerevan conference hosted by The Armenia Project, panelists stressed independence and transparency

YEREVAN, Armenia, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading media figures and democracy advocates gathered in Yerevan today to urge clarity, transparency, and independence in Armenia's proposed media self-regulation law. Global experts emphasized creating a landscape that promotes ethical journalism, combats disinformation, and deepens media literacy. The event comes as Armenia's parliament prepares legislation on media self-regulation.

The event was hosted by The Armenia Project, an educational non-profit dedicated to advancing the country's communications ecosystem.

Jeanne Cavallier, head of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Desk at Reporters Without Borders, said in her keynote address that self-regulation, "widely accepted in the European Union, provides a framework where media outlets can voluntarily adhere to ethical and transparent practices, helping to foster both trust and accountability in journalism."

Self-regulation can "protect democratic values, uphold journalistic integrity, and contribute to a healthier media environment," she said, speaking from Paris by video.

The concept, which Armenia is trying to implement via amendments to its Law on Mass Media, has gained significant prominence in Europe, particularly through the influence of the European Union and the Council of Europe, which advocate for media freedom while emphasizing ethical standards and public accountability. Similar models have been adopted in places like Canada, Australia, and Japan, as a flexible alternative to state regulation, which can threaten press freedom.

The Venice Commission, a key advisory body of the Council of Europe, has recommended clarifying critical definitions in Armenia's proposed law, such as who qualifies as a journalist and how digital platforms, bloggers, and foreign media fit into the regulatory framework. The finalized draft is expected to be presented for public discussion next year.

Armenia faces unique challenges as it attempts to reform its media environment as a developing democracy in a volatile region contending with the legacy of authoritarian media practices and disinformation campaigns. Geopolitical tensions with Azerbaijan, including the 2023 ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, adds a layer of complexity.

The first panel, moderated by Shawn McIntosh, American University of Armenia's chair of MA in Multiplatform Journalism, explored the question: "Can Self-Regulation Work in Local Media? What Legal Framework Is Needed?" Panelists included Irish Press Ombudsperson Susan McKay, Media Initiatives Center Managing Director Nouneh Sarkissian, and Marietta Mnatsakanyan, a media law expert with the Justice Ministry.

Mnatsakanyan said the law merely intended to support the media's effort to establish self-regulation mechanisms. McKay highlighted lessons from Ireland's self-regulating Press Council, noting this model "can only work if it is built on trust—trust from the public, journalists, and the government," she said. "The public should hold the media to account and the media holds the government to account."

The second panel asked: "Can Self-Regulation Address the Disinformation Challenge?" Moderated by Dan Perry, former Associated Press chief for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, the discussion featured Corina Cepoi (Internews), Mariam Gogosashvili (Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics), Seda Muradyan (Public Journalism Club), and Andranik Shirinyan (Freedom House Armenia).

Perry said disinformation is "used both by internal agents of chaos in various places, but also by outside players" and argued that "the problem will not be resolved merely by the industry but will require the public to reject irresponsible journalism."

Cepoi said that eventually a way will have to be found to address the role of social media. Gogosashvili advocated for stronger institutional support for ethical journalism. Muradyan pointed out that in traumatized societies journalists are also traumatized, and this can create irresponsible journalism and hamper the fight against disinformation.

Shirinyan said it was critical to ensure that all voices are represented, especially given the wide range of opinion in Armenia – and emphasized the toll of development programs aimed as spreading media literacy.

Takeaways include:

It's critical for the process to be voluntary and avoid any possibility or impression that the regulatory process is a masked means for state control.





Any media code of ethics should be simple and based on principles that are widely accepted. This enables there to be just one code.





Social media must submit to regulation as it is a main driver of the rampant spread of misinformation and disinformation.





It's important to define the terms "media" and "journalism."





Armenia's self-regulation must take account of the fragmented and polarized media landscape.





self-regulation must take account of the fragmented and polarized media landscape. Self-regulation should be a collaborative effort involving international partnerships and multi-stakeholder approaches.





A goal is accountability for digital platforms whose algorithms amplify disinformation.





Educational initiatives around media literacy and critical thinking are crucial for creating a foundation for ethical journalism, fighting disinformation, and elevating the public's demand for quality information.

