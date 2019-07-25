International Medical Group Unifies Family of Companies Under One Brand

INDIANAPOLIS, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Group® (IMG®), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is pleased to announce that their global family of brands, including ALC Health, iTravelInsured, AkesoCare, and Global Response, will all be unified under the IMG brand.

"Integrating all of our travel and medical insurance business lines with all of our assistance business lines means IMG is uniquely positioned to deliver quality and simplicity to members, clients, and producers around the world," said Steve Paraboschi, Executive Vice President.

This move allows IMG to leverage its global platforms, simplify processes, and scale systems into a singular, member-focused experience. Working with IMG and accessing its complete set of products and services will now be easier than ever for customers and partners.

"Selling insurance and services under one brand more precisely represents the mission and capabilities of IMG," said Paraboschi. "As a singular cross-border resource, unifying our brand makes it easier for us to provide members and clients with the products and services they need."

The IMG brand strategy, which will be implemented throughout 2019 and 2020, will see the iTravelInsured and ALC Health product sets rolled into IMG branded product lines. IMG insurance products will now include a full suite of international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance plans to protect members across borders.

The strategy will also include unifying Global Response and AkesoCare under the IMG brand. IMG has long offered a variety of travel assistance services including 24/7 emergency medical assistance, claims management, medical management, and clinical services, and this consolidation further elevates IMG's service offerings in the marketplace.

"Ultimately," Paraboschi said, "this decision represents the culmination of many years of strategic integration and growth of both our insurance products and assistance services, and we're very excited for the future as one company, and one brand."

About International Medical Group

For nearly 30 years, International Medical Group (IMG), headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S.A., has provided global insurance benefits and assistance services to millions of members in almost every country. We are committed to being there with our members to provide them with Global Peace of Mind®. Our full-service approach includes 24/7 worldwide assistance, medical management services, and highly trained, multilingual customer service professionals. IMG delivers the insurance products and assistance services members need, backed by the services they want.

SOURCE International Medical Group (IMG)

