International Medical Industries, Inc. Announces Partnership with Grifols for Enhanced Medication Safety

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Industries, Inc. (IMI) is thrilled to announce an innovative partnership with Grifols that promises to enhance medication safety through cutting-edge technology. IMI, the industry leader in secure drug delivery devices, is joining forces with Kiro Grifols, dedicated to the state-of-the-art automated pharmacy compounding device (PCD), KIRO Fill. This strategic alliance aims to ensure the utmost security and integrity of compounded medications by combining the KIRO Fill with IMI's industry-leading Tamper Evident Caps.

IMI's Tamper Evident Caps have set the gold standard for safeguarding pharmaceutical compounds, providing a crucial layer of protection against tampering and contamination. Their commitment to quality and patient safety perfectly aligns with Kiro Grifols' mission to deliver innovative solutions that enhance pharmacy automation and accuracy.

The KIRO Fill, Kiro Grifols' flagship automated PCD, has already proven its prowess in optimizing pharmaceutical compounding processes, streamlining workflow efficiency, and minimizing human error. Now, with the integration of IMI's Tamper Evident Caps, the KIRO Fill offers an unparalleled level of security, ensuring that medications reach patients exactly as intended.

"Patient safety is a top priority, this partnership underscores our commitment to continuous innovation, and we are confident that the integration of IMI's Tamper Evident Caps will offer an unmatched level of confidence to healthcare professionals and patients alike. By combining the expertise of IMI and Kiro Grifols we are setting new standards for medication security and quality in the pharmaceutical industry," said Bryan McGurn, Sr. VP Sales & Marketing, IMI.

"We are very pleased to collaborate with IMI to further enhance the capabilities of the KIRO Fill and strengthen patient safety even further," said Borja Lizari, Managing Director of Kiro Grifols.

This strategic partnership aims to reshape the landscape of pharmaceutical compounding, setting a new benchmark for safety, precision, and reliability. As IMI and Kiro Grifols combine their strengths and expertise, healthcare providers can look forward to a future where compounded medications are not only prepared with unparalleled accuracy but are also delivered to patients with the utmost security.

About IMI

IMI International Medical Industries, Inc., the industry leader in secure drug delivery devices, is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions for the compounding pharmacy that ensure patient safety and improve healthcare practices. With a strong commitment to quality and excellence, IMI has established itself as a trusted partner and provider of specialized products for compounders worldwide.

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. A leader in essential plasma-derived medicines and transfusion medicine, the company develops, produces and provides innovative healthcare services and solutions in more than 110 countries.

