International Medical Solutions Revolutionizes Web Based Training in Partnership with Canada's Joint Department of Medical Imaging

FDA Approved IMS CloudVue Platform Integrates with JDMI's RADUCATE Learning Platform to Provide Active Learning Environment for Radiology Professionals Nationwide

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Medical Solutions (IMS) announces its partnership with the Joint Department of Medical Imaging (JDMI), enabling one of the world's most prestigious academic medical imaging departments to redefine its commitment to excellence by creating a new standard for learning. RADUCATE, an innovative educational platform developed by JDMI, integrates IMS' DICOM cloud-based viewer to provide courses in various formats for all learners in medical imaging. From early training to the maintenance of certification through CME, radiologists and technologists in all fields of medical imaging will have access to an active, hands-on training environment available on any device in any location they choose instantly.

(Pictured Left) Dr. Carmela Tartaglia (neurology) and (Pictured Right) Dr. Paula Alcaide-Leon (radiology). These doctors are engaging in a training program using RADUCATE, an innovative educational platform developed by JDMI, which integrates IMS' DICOM cloud-based viewer to provide courses in various formats for all learners in medical imaging. IMS and JDMI demonstrate the active and immersive online learning environment developed through their partnership using a "Dementia Report Simulator." Here, neurologists use an FDA-cleared imaging technology that enables them to review genuine patient cases and engage in interactive, web-based assessments on any device using full-fidelity DICOM images.

To demonstrate the active learning environment created through this partnership, the two organizations recently completed a successful proof-of-concept, developing a "Dementia Report Simulator." Using a standardized reporting format that was developed with neurologists, all participants evaluated nine dementia cases in an immersive, online environment replicating radiologists' clinical reporting practice. The FDA-cleared imaging technology enabled radiologists to review a collection of genuine cases and engage in interactive, web-based assessments on any device using full-fidelity DICOM images.

According to neuroradiologist Dr. Paula Alcaide of JDMI, "The RADUCATE Reporting Simulator provides a distinctive training experience tailored for practicing radiologists. It immerses users in a simulated online environment seamlessly combining structured reporting techniques with PACS integration, ensuring a comprehensive and authentic learning experience."

RADUCATE's primary audience includes all learners at JDMI, including those from other departments who rotate through their services. As course offerings expand, JDMI Education co-lead, Dr. Eric Bartlett, hopes that those outside JDMI will also see value in their active learning environment.

"RADUCATE represents the creation of something new in the medical imaging world. Our goal is to have a collection of courses in various formats and to ultimately revolutionize medical imaging education through our active learning format. We have successfully demonstrated our ability to deliver high-value remote training on IMS' FDA-approved viewer without clinicians needing to be in hospitals for these training sessions. I believe our organizations will play a critical role in the future of competency-based assessments worldwide," says Bartlett.

The IMS CloudVue platform was one of several platforms tested over six months before JDMI made a final selection.

"Not only does IMS have the best-in-class technology, but they also have the best-in-class support that allows for customization of their products that fits our needs within our educational environment. IMS understood our vision and provided the support and mentorship needed to make our vision a reality," adds Bartlett.

About International Medical Solutions (IMS)

International Medical Solutions (IMS) designs and implements custom, scalable medical imaging solutions for multi-national modality OEMs, EMR companies, and cloud-based radiology organizations. Founded in 2012, IMS' innovation team has more than 90 years of collective experience developing secure, low bandwidth image distribution platforms with deep learning and artificial intelligence, providing its partners with the latest imaging solutions in the marketplace.

IMS is committed to offering cutting-edge solutions that are cost-effective, scalable, reliable, and secure. Over the years, IMS has partnered with numerous organizations for continuing education including American Society of Emergency Radiology ("ASER"), Envision Healthcare, and the University of Toronto, equally committed to ensuring exceptional care by well-trained radiologists worldwide.

About The Joint Department of Medical Imaging (JDMI)

The Joint Department of Medical Imaging (JDMI) is one of Canada's largest academic medical imaging departments. It is one program run across three organizations: the University Health Network, Sinai Health, and Women's College Hospital. With over 700 staff and 90 specialized radiologists, JDMI provides comprehensive services across seven modalities: general radiography, CT, MRI, ultrasound, molecular imaging, mammography, and interventional radiology. With an annual volume of over 750,000 exams, JDMI defines excellence in medical imaging, shaping the future of the field. In addition to its clinical operations, JDMI is fully affiliated with the University of Toronto and the Michener Institute for Education at UHN.

Media Contact:

Samantha McDermott

International Medical Solutions (IMS)

760-671-0071

SOURCE International Medical Solutions (IMS)