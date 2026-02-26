International Merchant Bank Limited Marks Five Years of Operations and Strengthens Its International Presence

NEVIS, St. Kitts & Nevis & LONDON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Merchant Bank Limited ("IMBL") today announced the completion of its fifth year of continuous operations, marking an important milestone in the Bank's evolution as a relationship-focused institution serving internationally active clients.

Established in 2021, IMBL was founded with a clear objective: to provide disciplined, compliance-driven banking solutions supporting cross-border commerce and global financial activity. Over the past five years, the Bank has focused on building a stable operational foundation grounded in prudent governance, risk management, and long-term partnership development.

Throughout this period, IMBL has maintained an emphasis on transparency and institutional rigor, including independent audits conducted by Grant Thornton, while developing and maintaining correspondent banking relationships that support international payment capabilities and global client needs.

As part of its continued international development strategy, IMBL has established a representative office in London, reinforcing the Bank's commitment to maintaining a presence in one of the world's leading financial centers. The London office serves as a strategic platform for relationship management, client engagement, and collaboration with global counterparties.

"Reaching our five-year milestone reflects a deliberate approach to building a sustainable institution — one grounded in sound banking principles, strong partnerships, and long-term vision," said Dhwani Srivastava, CEO at IMBL. "Our focus has always been on responsible growth and delivering dependable solutions to clients operating across borders."

Looking ahead, IMBL remains focused on strengthening its international banking capabilities through:

Expansion of correspondent banking relationships and strategic partnerships

Continued enhancement of trade finance and structured transaction services

Investment in operational infrastructure and governance frameworks

Supporting globally active clients through tailored, relationship-driven banking solutions

As the Bank enters its next phase, IMBL remains committed to disciplined growth while maintaining the high standards expected of an internationally oriented financial institution.

About International Merchant Bank Limited

International Merchant Bank Limited is a licensed bank headquartered in St. Kitts & Nevis, providing international banking solutions designed to support cross-border commercial activity and global clients. The Bank is audited by Grant Thornton and maintains a strong focus on governance, compliance, and long-term institutional partnerships.

Head Office Address:

JHT Executive Suites, Suite 3,

Stoney Grove Commercial Development,

St. John's Parish, Nevis, St. Kitts and Nevis

+1 869 469 4626

www.IMBLTD.com

SOURCE International Merchant Bank Limited