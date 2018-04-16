International Metals Company Ferriere di Stabio Purchases Anderson Manufacturing

BRISTOL, Wis., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An international metals company with operations in Switzerland, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Mexico and the United States has purchased Anderson Manufacturing, a specialty manufacturing business based in Bristol, Wisconsin. Ferriere di Stabio (FdS) is a privately-held leading European manufacturer of stainless steel, special alloys and standard and special bolts, serving the automotive industry and others. The purchase of Anderson was completed in early April.

"We were attracted to the company's solid history of developing specialty fasteners for the automotive industry," said Roberto Marzorati, one of the owners of the family-owned Ferriere di Stabio. "Our plans are to invest in a business development program targeting the automotive industry while adding the customers we currently serve. We will also add new technology to the plant to reach a state-of-the-art model."

Ferriere di Stabio is part of a larger world-wide group of companies which includes Novametal SA, a manufacturer of metal alloy wires, and Cogne Acciai Speciali, one of the world's leading producers of stainless steel bars, wire rods and other products.

"Our five-year plan for Anderson will expand their reach among NAFTA partners and provide us with additional opportunities to grow our business in the US," added Marzorati.

Tim Cash, the current president of Anderson, will continue in his leadership role as the company expands. "We have a real expertise in very specialized and complex cold-formed fasteners," said Cash. "This is the next logical step in our evolution as a company and I'm looking forward to continued growth."

Anderson was founded in 1976 and sold in 2015 when the original owner retired. It was then purchased by a private equity firm and was part of a failed roll-up strategy before the owners of Big Shoulders Capital purchased it in 2017. David Muslin and Todd DiBenedetto invested new capital into the company and kept it operating profitably.

"We invested in Anderson because we saw the opportunity to invest in a company with a demonstrated track record of success and a high ceiling for the future," said Muslin. "Once the business was stabilized, we identified a company with strategic synergies which we felt could take Anderson to the next level of growth."

Anderson Manufacturing operates a 52,000-square-foot facility where it runs three shifts daily. In addition to the automotive industry, it provides engineered fasteners and components for the electronics, medical, furniture, battery, appliance, housewares and hardware industries. More information is available at www.andersonmfg.com or by contacting the company at 262-857-7056.

Contact: Tom Nicholson, 212-203-2803

