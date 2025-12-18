INTERNATIONAL MIGRANTS DAY: Salesian Missions highlights educational program and social supports for young migrants

Salesians also develop programs to give youth opportunities in home countries.

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesian Missions, the U.S. development arm of the Salesians of Don Bosco, joins humanitarian organizations and the international community in honoring International Migrants Day. The day is held each year on Dec. 18 to recognize the efforts, contributions and rights of migrants worldwide.

According to the most recent World Migration Report produced by the International Organization for Migration, there are around 281 million international migrants in the world in 2020, which equates to 3.6% of the global population. For those who choose to leave their homeland, youth often leave in search of employment, education and a better way of life. The United Nations notes that youth are heavily represented in migration for humanitarian reasons including as refugees, asylum seekers and unaccompanied minors.

The United Nations also reported that, "Since 2014, nearly 70,000 migrants have died or gone missing along land and sea routes, with the true number likely much higher. Each recorded death represents a person whose loss deeply affects their family and reverberates throughout communities and societies. This is a silent humanitarian crisis, and it's one we can solve."

"Salesian missionaries care for and provide educational services to young migrants in countries around the globe," explained Father Michael Conway, director of Salesian Missions. "Unaccompanied migrant youth often face rejection, homelessness, exploitation and delinquency as they make their journey to find a new way of life. They are also at risk of human trafficking and exploitation. Salesian missionaries work to create new educational and employment opportunities in countries youth leave as an incentive for them to remain at home."

To mark International Migrants Day 2025, Salesian Missions is proud to highlight programs around the globe that provide life-changing education and social support to migrants.

COLOMBIA

John Bosco the Worker Center in Ciudad Bolívar, Colombia, offers educational opportunities and a safe haven for local youth in a region impacted by violence and poverty. Established in 1994, the center is today recognized as a leader in technical training and known for teaching the circus arts.

Ciudad Bolívar is one of the most disadvantaged and dangerous areas south of Bogotá. The informal settlements house nearly 900,000 people, and 18% of families are not able to meet their primary needs of food, services, housing and education. Migrants from Venezuela coming to the area have built homes made of plastic, boards, metal and recycled materials. They often face violence and abuse.

A Salesian explained, "The community continues to expand on the slopes of the mountains and is made up principally of youth and mothers with limited resources. Lately, the area has also seen in the influx of thousands of migrants arriving from Venezuela in search of opportunities for a better life. To all of them, the John Bosco the Worker Center offers a way to escape poverty through education."

The center offers 13 technical training programs, cooking classes, sports and artistic activities. Young migrants are also welcomed through the Reception House for Venezuelan Youth. The center aids families as well, including 120 adults and 40 young mothers. On Saturdays, recreational activities are organized in the streets.

INDIA

Salesian missionaries with Bosco Vikas Gramin Kendra were able to support children in migrant communities in the Central Maharashtra region of India thanks to funding from Salesian Missions.

The project encouraged children from the migrant communities to attend study centers for various sports activities. This brought youth in the door and allowed them to access the other services being offered, including classes. In six project hamlets, study classes were held on a regular basis. A total of 193 boys and girls were enrolled and studied math and language. At the conclusion of each month, tests were administered to assess progress. The monthly evaluations were then shared with the students. Special additional care and attention were provided to those who needed help.

Nutrition was also provided for 200 youth, who were able to have at least one healthy meal a week thanks to the project funding. Salesians also held programs to inform parents about the importance of healthy nutrition. Parents were able to attend sessions to learn about other services available to them. Salesians covered 12 programs that parents could access including health insurance, financial aid and nutritional support. More than 2,300 people attended these sessions.

MEXICO

The Salesian Tijuana Project in Tijuana, Mexico offers migrant women and children a safe place to stay and an opportunity to plan their future through the Salesian Refuge, a center offering support. These vulnerable groups are most at risk of violence, exploitation and violation of their rights.

The building that houses the Salesian Refuge is home for 120 migrant women between the ages of 25-50 and their children. Currently, there are 80 children between the ages of 6-12. With the assistance of the Salesians of Don Bosco and a staff of 12, women and children are welcomed and access services.

Children are able to receive education to ensure they continue in school. Salesians also offer psychological support and professional training for women to help them recover emotionally and gain employment skills, allowing them to become self-sufficient. In addition, Salesians offer health care and legal assistance to process asylum requests or any requests for documents necessary to resume the journey in safety.

A Salesian noted, "The vocational training and interpersonal skills training is important to help empower these women to find jobs in employment sectors that are hiring, such as cooking and nursing. The children can take advantage of multi-stage educational programs at the Don Bosco Salesian School in Tijuana."

THE GAMBIA

The Don Bosco 2000 Association has expanded its commitment in Africa with the launch of the Beteya Guinar project in The Gambia. The project provides a pathway to fight against irregular migration via an integrated supply chain for breeding and distributing chickens. Youth at risk of emigration will receive specific training, develop professional skills and find stable employment in their communities of origin.

This project comes after the positive results of a similar project in Tambacounda, Senegal, which received support from the Fondazione Opera Don Bosco Onlus in Milan, Italy and Opera Don Bosco Mondo in Lugano, Switzerland. The project in Senegal trained three youth who are now engaged in the management of the business.

Agostino Sella, president of Don Bosco 2000 Association, said, "We are excited to extend the project in The Gambia. The goal is to build a self-sufficient system that offers concrete perspectives to young people, preventing forced departures and promoting local development."

The initiative works to ensure access to quality food products for local communities while strengthening the economic and social fabric. As in Senegal, technological innovations will be introduced in The Gambia with new sales methods to improve the quality of the services offered.

*Any goods, services, or funds provided by Salesian Missions to programs located in this country were administered in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including sanctions administered by the U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control.

