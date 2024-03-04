TORONTO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Representatives from the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum, McCarthy Tétrault, The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, MineAfrica, and the Government of Canada, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, TMX Group, to celebrate the ninth annual International Mines Ministers Summit (IMMS) and close the market.

On March 4, 2023, PDAC, the World Economic Forum and The Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development co-hosted the ninth annual International Mines Ministers Summit (IMMS).

International Mines Ministers Summit Closes the Market Monday, March 4, 2024

The Summit brings together ministers responsible for mineral exploration and mining from around the world, along with representatives from industry and civil society, providing an important setting to discuss challenges and opportunities affecting mineral exploration and development around the globe. The Summit was held during the PDAC 2024 Convention.

