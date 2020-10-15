International Model Yilena Hernandez Featured on Cover of Vogue Beauty's October Issue, the Skin I Live In

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The past year has been a tough one by any standards as COVID-19 swept across the world. Yet, international model, Yilena Hernandez says she hopes she played a role in distracting women from that via the fashion and beauty brands she modeled as the cover girl for multiple marquee fashion magazines this summer and fall.

Yilena Hernandez

Hernandez was, in fact, featured on the covers of the June issue of Harper's Bazaar in Vietnam, the July issue of Harper's Bazaar in Romania and the July issue of Marie Claire in the Ukraine. And, this month, she is front and center in Vogue Beauty Ukraine.

In October's The Skin I Live In issue, Hernandez showcases beauty products from her own make-up line, Yilena Luxury Beauty, and lipstick from Runway Rogue. And though wardrobe took a backseat to skin health this time around, she also rocked chic all-white minimalistic looks by AWAN, Fernando Alberto Atelier, St. Roche and Neiman Marcus.

"I take my job very seriously and my goal with any shoot is to make the customer feel something. Since the pandemic started, I have tried very hard to help women escape the stressors of everyday life by helping them focus on the fun of fashion and beauty," explained Hernandez. "The Vogue cover also means a lot to me as I was able to give consumers a glimpse at my makeup brand."

For the rapidly decreasing number of people who have not seen Hernandez in action, she has been on the scene since age 15 when she started competing in beauty pageants. After capturing some notable titles, she was scouted by modeling agencies and the rest in history. She has walked runways in Paris, Milan, Los Angeles and New York and appeared on the covers of Cosmopolitan, L'officiel, Playboy, FHM, Maxim, Ellements, Latina, Lifestyle and JMG magazines. She was the face of the Willfredo Gerardo fashion brand and has been a guest of fashion trendsetters like Balmain and Roberto Cavalli at iconic fashion events. Hernandez has also appeared on TV shows like Today, Giant Saturday, Latin Angels and Take Care of the Camera.

Last year, Hernandez leaned into her entrepreneurial side, launching Yilena Luxury Lashes to rave reviews followed by her makeup collection, Yilena Luxury Beauty, released in April.

"I am thrilled to have been chosen for the Vogue Beauty cover and hope readers enjoy the issue. If nothing else, COVID has taught us that we need to seize the moment and make the most of our time and talents. For my part, I will continue to use career opportunities to bring some needed levity during this crazy time," she added.

