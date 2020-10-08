International Model Yilena Hernandez to Open Pizza Art Wine Restaurant in Baton Rouge This November

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Italian restaurant concept is coming to Baton Rouge, conceptualized by entrepreneur, model and actress Yilena Hernandez. Her goal? Bringing wine, pizza and art lovers a space to explore their palettes, lounge and, of course, serve up a piece of gastronomic heaven.

Pizza Art Wine

The restaurant, Pizza Art Wine, is located in Ichiban Square and will open its doors in November with a selection of small plates, unique pizzas and an insane selection of wine for visitors to get a take on the world market. Hugged between Essen Lane and Perkins Road, the space is standing grand in a 21,450-square-foot corner and is envisioned to be a luxurious oasis with a high-end take on the brick-oven pizza. Aimed at wine enthusiasts, Hernandez designed a space that she hopes will attract wine lovers in the region as well as young artists.

"I started developing the restaurant in January and, due to COVID-19, had to push the timeline, but now we are ready to open the doors to the public at the beginning of November," said Hernandez.

This Cuban fashionista lives an international lifestyle that has given her the unique ability to discover good food from some top kitchens in leading culinary cities, and so she created a menu with delicious takes on the everyday pizza, appetizers to spread and share, and artists to color the ambiance with creative energy that empowers the local artistic community.

The restaurant will closely follow Louisiana's state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures along with limiting capacity and social distancing. It is important for Pizza Art Wine to be a stress-free space, so employees will be wearing masks and gloves and practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol. All guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining for everyone's safety and comfort.

"I wanted to create an incredible place where you can relax and really enjoy the discovery and connoisseurship of wine. And, of course, my favorite food: pizza. I travel so much that pizza has been a constant favorite that you can find anywhere, but I wanted to do it my way and bring it to the city where I live," said Hernandez.

The menu was developed by the Latin model herself. To her nearly half-a-million followers, she is better known as "The Cuban Barbie," jet-setting from runway to runway while gracing the covers of timeless magazines like FHM, Maxim, Latina, Vogue, Elle, Cosmopolitan, and Men's Health.

Developing businesses is a passion for her, from makeup to the beauty industry to real estate, and, now, restaurants, she takes the time to enjoy the process of developing each and learning the complex art of making a small business thrive. This is not the first restaurant Hernandez has founded, giving her experience in the business.

