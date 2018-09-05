International Motivational Speaker, Melissa Hull, Releases Season 2, Episode 1 of The Melissa Hull Show

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa Hull has released Episode 1 of Season 2 of her weekly television series, The Melissa Hull Show: Create Ripples of Change. She kick starts the season in Amsterdam with hilarious comedians, Karl Ebergen and Cene Hale, in a sit down conversation about making it big in a foreign country.

The Melissa Hull Show features several interviews with renowned people who dig into aspects that deal with their level of expertise. Season 1 highlighted topics surrounding how to manage multiple successful businesses, perspectives of the mind, building a legacy with your company, and so much more.

She speaks with everyday people that are changing the lives of others by what they are doing in the world, essentially creating ripples of change. Viewers can watch Melissa's intriguing conversations on e360tv, Roku, Hulu, Amazon Fire Stick, and Apple TV.

To date, the show has reached over 186 million screens per month. With this success, Melissa understands the platform she has to share the voice of others, as well as her own. She expresses, "I hope that I can influence people to not let adversity limit their life. To see that setbacks can be setups in the making. It's all a choice. It is my hope that my story will become the example that a person's story can change the world."

Be sure to tune into e360tv, and other streaming platforms, weekly to watch Season 2 of The Melissa Hull Show and become inspired by the stories of others!

About Melissa Hull



Melissa is a well sought out inspirational speaker, author, entrepreneur, business strategist and consultant, and award winning artist. She is the author of "Lessons From Neverland" and regularly acts as a business consultant and mentor to several small businesses. She uses her own life experiences to coach and mentor others by discovering their life's purpose, especially those who have experienced emotional trauma and unexpected adversity.

