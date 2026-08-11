LISLE, Ill., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Motors, LLC* (International) announced the recipients of its 2026 Diamond Supplier Award, recognizing 10 suppliers for their collaboration and commitment to excellence.

This annual award honors suppliers who consistently prioritize technology, quality, delivery, cost, sustainability and people. Their contributions to innovation and continuous improvement strengthen International's ability to serve customers and meet evolving industry demands.

International Motors honors 10 suppliers with 2026 Diamond Supplier Award

"We're proud to recognize suppliers who've played a critical role in strengthening our supply chain, supporting our operations and helping deliver solutions that move our customers forward," said Sebastian Leger, chief procurement officer, International. "We greatly value the expertise, commitment and consistency they bring to every interaction."

2026 International Diamond Supplier award winners:

ConMet

Custom Service Plastics

Dana

Facil

Hankook Tires

Kook Catering

Optilux

Tri-National

TruckMovers

United Rubber

Suppliers were evaluated on their ability to:

Deliver advanced technological solutions

Uphold a shared commitment to zero-defect quality

Ensure uninterrupted production through reliable delivery performance

Additionally, suppliers demonstrated strong cost leadership through innovative efficiency improvements and aligned with International's strategic focus on sustainability by contributing to a more responsible and resilient supply chain.

"As our industry continues to evolve, we'll need faster innovation, stronger resilience, greater cost discipline, and measurable progress on sustainability," Leger said. "Strong, ongoing collaboration with our suppliers is essential to meeting customer needs and advancing the future of sustainable mobility."

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL

Based in Lisle, Illinois, International Motors, LLC* creates solutions that deliver greater uptime and productivity to our customers throughout the full operation of our commercial vehicles. We build International® trucks and engines and IC Bus™ school and commercial buses that are as tough and as smart as the people who drive them. We also develop Fleetrite® aftermarket parts. In everything we do, our vision is to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility to create the cleaner, safer world we all deserve. As of 2021, we joined Scania, MAN and Volkswagen Truck & Bus in TRATON GROUP, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. To learn more, visit www.International.com.

*International Motors, LLC is d/b/a International Motors USA LLC in Illinois and Ohio.

International media contact:

Bre Whalen, [email protected]

SOURCE International Motors, LLC