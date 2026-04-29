International Motors introduces My International, a connected digital ecosystem

My International is an all-in-one connected digital ecosystem that integrates fleet data with dealer communication to enable proactive uptime management

The platform streamlines real-time data, creating actionable insights for fleet managers, drivers, and International dealers

My International delivers predictive visibility into vehicle health and enables remote management whether for a single truck or an entire fleet

LISLE, Ill., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Motors, LLC* ("International") today introduces My International™, a connected digital ecosystem that redefines the customer ownership experience by consolidating fleet monitoring, remote vehicle functionality, maintenance management, and dealer communications into a single interface.

My International is a connected digital ecosystem that redefines the customer ownership experience to help reduce downtime, enhance operations, streamline service, and strengthen collaboration with International.

Available as desktop portal or mobile app, this connected digital ecosystem is designed for fleets, drivers, and International dealers. My International brings tools, insights, and processes together to make every interaction faster, clearer, and more connected. The result is a more transparent and proactive ownership journey that helps reduce downtime, enhance operations, streamline service, and strengthen collaboration with International.

"This is a simplified way of doing business with us," said Fabio Souza, executive vice president, Service Solutions. "My International brings everything our customers rely on into one connected system, helping them prevent downtime instead of reacting to it."

International as a solutions provider

The introduction of My International marks a pivotal step in International's commitment to deliver solutions that move customers forward. For too long, fleets have relied on a patchwork of portals, vendors, and emails to manage their fleet's vehicles. My International continues to enhance fleet capabilities through factory-installed connectivity while presenting information in a streamlined flow.

My International is designed for seamless integration with leading telematics service providers. This interoperability allows customers to consolidate data from multiple sources into a single, unified platform, providing a comprehensive, real-time view of their entire fleet.

How My International works

My International functions as a centralized command center that syncs real-time telematics data with dealer service systems. When a vehicle requires attention, the system alerts the fleet manager, identifies the nearest preferred dealer, and facilitates direct communication to schedule service. This transparent workflow ensures that warranty details, contract terms, and repair statuses are visible to all parties, eliminating the information silos that can cause extended downtime.

With the My International mobile app, customers can access vehicle insights, monitor service events, remotely optimize vehicle operations and more from their phone.

Key capabilities

Fuel analytics reports: proprietary data visualization tools that help optimize performance of the International ® S13 ® Integrated Powertrain

proprietary data visualization tools that help optimize performance of the International S13 Integrated Powertrain Remote vehicle lock/unlock: functionality to lock/unlock vehicles digitally

functionality to lock/unlock vehicles digitally Remote diagnostics and vehicle health reporting: vehicle health pings to help keep trucks on the road

vehicle health pings to help keep trucks on the road GPS location tracking and geofencing: automated alerts based on vehicle location to optimize routing and security

automated alerts based on vehicle location to optimize routing and security Over-the-air (OTA) parameter updates: remote vehicle settings adjustments, such as speed limits, idle shutdown, and cruise control

remote vehicle settings adjustments, such as speed limits, idle shutdown, and cruise control Warranty and service contract visibility: easy access to help save time and reduce costs

easy access to help save time and reduce costs Service communication and scheduling: messaging and service scheduling with International's dealer network

My International represents a connected digital ecosystem for both dealers and customers, bringing every stakeholder – from driver and fleet manager to service advisor and technician – into the same environment. With shared data, consistent workflows, and transparent communication, visibility becomes leverage, and every decision becomes faster, smarter, and better informed.

"My International will continuously evolve with enhancements designed to deliver measurable value to our customers, dealers, and partners," added Souza. "A vendor fixes what's broken. A partner helps you achieve your goals in the most convenient, efficient way. That's the standard My International is built to deliver."

By combining International's legacy of vehicle innovation with the power of digital integration, My International transforms data into foresight and complexity into control. Dealers gain a centralized hub for communication, operations and customer support, while fleets benefit from simplified workflows and increased accountability.

My International is live and available across North America. A five-year subscription comes standard on all new International trucks and IC Bus™ models. To learn more, visit www.international.com/services/my-international.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL

Based in Lisle, Illinois, International Motors, LLC* creates solutions that deliver greater uptime and productivity to our customers throughout the full operation of our commercial vehicles. We build International® trucks and engines and IC Bus™ school and commercial buses that are as tough and as smart as the people who drive them. We also develop Fleetrite® aftermarket parts. In everything we do, our vision is to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility to create the cleaner, safer world we all deserve. As of 2021, we joined Scania, MAN Truck & Bus and Volkswagen Truck & Bus in the TRATON GROUP, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. To learn more, visit www.International.com.

*International Motors, LLC d/b/a International Motors USA LLC in Illinois and Ohio.

SOURCE International Motors, LLC