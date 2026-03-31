International Launches Level 4 Autonomous Fleet Trial on Live Freight Lane

Ryder to participate in International's autonomous fleet trial program

Pilot focuses on validating OEM factory-integrated autonomous solution and driving software from PlusAI in real-world logistics operations

Collaboration advances point-to-point operations, avoiding the need for dedicated autonomous hubs

LAREDO, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Motors, LLC* (International) announces the launch of a joint autonomous truck pilot with Ryder System, Inc. that places a factory-integrated autonomous vehicle (AV) into a live freight operation.

Ryder is International's inaugural customer participating in the truck manufacturer's previously announced autonomous fleet trial program. As part of the pilot, Ryder is operating a daily 600-mile route along the I-35 corridor between Ryder locations in Laredo and Temple, Texas.

Ryder is the inaugural customer to participate in International's previously announced autonomous fleet trial program

Designed to demonstrate that autonomous technology can be seamlessly integrated into existing customer operations, an International autonomous truck runs a dedicated transportation route for a Ryder supply chain customer, allowing both Ryder and International to evaluate performance, reliability, and operational requirements under real-world conditions.

As part of the trial, International has deployed its second-generation autonomous tractor, equipped with a comprehensive suite of factory-installed sensors – including lidar, radar, and cameras – on an International® LT® Series truck, powered by the S13® Integrated Powertrain and running the latest generation AI-based SuperDrive™ autonomous driving software from PlusAI.

"In partnering with fleet customers to determine path-to-deployment, we're focused on integrating factory-ready virtual driver software into existing transport operations, without the need for dedicated autonomous terminals," said James Cooper, head of Autonomous Solutions, International. "The mission is to deliver a quality, OEM-validated solution to ensure our customers receive the reliability and valued experience they trust from International."

Objectives of the pilot

The pilot is intended to:

Validate autonomous technology as part of an active long-haul logistics network

Identify optimal use cases and near-term value proposition in long-haul transport

Gain operational feedback to finalize launch-ready product features

"For Ryder, this pilot represents an important step forward—moving beyond terminal- and maintenance-focused trials to evaluating autonomy in live operations," said Seth deVlugt, senior director of RyderVentures & new product strategy at Ryder. "The insights we gain here will help us further understand how autonomy could potentially be applied across portions of the supply chain."

Early findings and key performance indicators

Initial results from the pilot include:

100% on-time delivery

92% autonomous route coverage, supervised by a human safety driver

Pre-trip inspection below 30 minutes, in line with current expectations

Improved fuel efficiency

"As an OEM, our target is to provide our customers with an end-to-end solution including vehicles, digital solutions, and operational support services, allowing customers to operate directly from their existing infrastructure and minimizing additional complexity," said Cooper. "Ryder's participation underscores our shared commitment to practical autonomous fleet deployment. Together, we're working to turn pilots into scalable, commercial solutions."

Moving autonomy from testing to live operations

Achieving advancements in AV deployment depends on collaborations among industry experts like International, Ryder, and PlusAI to:

Collect operational data on uptime, serviceability, and terminal processes

Evaluate logistics, operations, and support considerations for AVs

Explore point-to-point transportation concepts through digitally enabled and software-defined vehicle solutions

"Autonomy is informed by real-world operational experience, not test tracks," said deVlugt. "Operating an AV in an active logistics network with the supervision of a safety driver allows us to validate the technology where it matters most—on a real lane, moving real freight, for a real customer."

To learn more, watch this video.

About International

Based in Lisle, Illinois, International Motors, LLC* creates solutions that deliver greater uptime and productivity to our customers throughout the full operation of our commercial vehicles. We build International® trucks and engines and IC Bus™ school and commercial buses that are as tough and as smart as the people who drive them. We also develop Fleetrite® aftermarket parts. In everything we do, our vision is to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility to create the cleaner, safer world we all deserve. As of 2021, we joined Scania, MAN Truck & Bus and Volkswagen Truck & Bus in the TRATON GROUP, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. To learn more, visit www.International.com.

*International Motors, LLC d/b/a International Motors USA LLC in Illinois and Ohio.

SOURCE International Motors, LLC