International Multi-Award Winning Short Film to Screen in New Delhi, India Film Festival

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry Worthington's 8th and newest short film Bummer, made through Limitless Films, will be screening at the 8th Delhi Shorts International Film Festival on October 20th after earning its 42nd Official Selection, Award, and Honor. Bummer focuses on a mother and daughter moving to a life of paradise in Florida only to learn of an incoming Earth-destroying asteroid. The film is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America.

"Films and film festivals can present a great opportunity to connect cultures all over the world," said director and writer Barry Worthington. "Growing up in Gaithersburg and Laytonsville, Maryland, and basing my production company here, it was my dream to connect with people all over the world through filmmaking. I am thrilled this festival can help cultivate connections for filmmakers and audiences worldwide, and I am incredibly honored that the work and talent of the entire cast and crew of Bummer can be a part of that."

"We loved the positive message of the film," said the Los Angeles Film Awards (LAFA) in their review of the film after it earned awards such as "Best Actress in an Indie Film" to Marili Mejias and "Best Actress" to Hope Perry. The film began its film festival run nearly a year ago, and has screened multiple film festivals around the world, earning other such awards as "Best U.S. Short" and "Best Drama Short".

On August 24th, the film officially launched on www.LimitlessFilms.com and is available through Vimeo On Demand, which is new territory for Worthington's films. This screening will mark the 5th time one of Worthington's films will screen in India. The film was made with talent that includes collaborators from the greater Washington, D.C., Baltimore, MD, and Gaithersburg, MD areas. As of today, Bummer is one of Worthington's most award-winning films with 42 accolades, tied with one of Worthington's previous films from 2016, The Infinitely Generous Francis Victus, which also earned 42 accolades internationally, including in India. As of today, the Official Selections, Awards, and Honors that all of Worthington's films through Limitless Films have earned since the company was founded in 2010 totals to 122. More information can be found at www.LimitlessFilms.com.

