International Museum Day: Echoes of Hubei's history

WUHAN, China, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report by China Daily: Step into museums across Hubei province, look back on history and embrace the world! Ancient bianzhong (bronze chime bells) music echoes, and primitive eggshell pottery reappears. On International Museum Day, wonderful exhibitions bring the prehistoric Shijiahe civilization and Jingchu bronze culture to life.

SOURCE China Daily