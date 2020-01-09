International Myeloma Foundation Partners with Medscape Oncology to Create Professional Education Series on Continuous Treatment in Multiple Myeloma

Moderated by Dr. Brian G.M. Durie (Chairman of the Board, the International Myeloma Foundation, and Multiple Myeloma Specialist, Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute at Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles), the panelists include the following myeloma specialists:

Rafat Abonour, MD, (Professor of Medicine, Indiana University School of Medicine , Indianapolis )

, ) Beth Faiman , PhD, CNP, Nurse Practitioner (Multiple Myeloma Program, Taussig Cancer Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland )

, PhD, CNP, Nurse Practitioner (Multiple Myeloma Program, Taussig Cancer Institute, Cleveland Clinic, ) Thomas Martin , MD (Clinical Professor of Medicine, Associate Director, Myeloma Program, University of California, San Francisco Medical Center, San Francisco )

, MD (Clinical Professor of Medicine, Associate Director, Myeloma Program, Medical Center, ) Joseph Mikhael , MD (Professor of Applied Cancer Research and Drug Discovery, Translational Genomics Research Institute, City of Hope Cancer Center, and Chief Medical Officer, International Myeloma Foundation)

, MD (Professor of Applied Cancer Research and Drug Discovery, Translational Genomics Research Institute, City of Hope Cancer Center, and Chief Medical Officer, International Myeloma Foundation) Robert A. Vescio , MD, (Medical Director, Multiple Myeloma and Amyloidosis Program, Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles )

Topics covered in this educational activity include:

Continuous Treatment of Transplant-Ineligible Patients

After Transplant: The Role of Maintenance with or Without Prior Consolidation

Selecting Myeloma Maintenance Therapy for High-Risk Patients

Multiple Myeloma Maintenance Therapy: How Long Do I Treat?

Management of Adverse Events Associated With Maintenance Therapy

Key Takeaways and Future Directions

The goal of this activity is to increase the knowledge and competence of hematologists/oncologists and other clinicians who care for patients with multiple myeloma in the areas of treatment selection for transplant-ineligible patients, maintenance therapy, and management of therapy-related adverse events.

Upon completion, participants will have increased knowledge regarding treatment options, best practices among members of the care team, and monitoring for, identifying, and treating common therapy-related adverse events in patients with MM receiving consolidation or maintenance therapy.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION.

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org. Follow the IMF on Twitter @IMFmyeloma.

CONTACT:

Debra Gendel debra@cashmereroad.com (310) 710-1903

Sapna Kumar skumar@myeloma.org (818) 487-7455

SOURCE International Myeloma Foundation

Related Links

http://www.myeloma.org

