International open ideas competition announces 3 finalists for iconic landmark in Silicon Valley

Finalist number one, entitled Breeze of Innovation, uses a conical void within a 200-foot tower to celebrate this unique moment in San Jose's history. The void will allow people to enjoy the extraordinary vertical space while using the different floors of the tower.

Finalist number two, entitled Nebula Tower, envisions a light, precisely formed yet ephemeral tower, like a nebular cloud with a vacuum inside. In the daytime, the lattice grid and nebulous figure of the tower offer changing images in different perspectives. At night, superimposed light transforms the landmark and endows the void tower with visual forms within the grid.

Finalist number three, entitled Welcome to Wonderland, showcases an eccentric biome composed of gigantic and multi-scaled flora. The flowers are packed into a huge container with protruded edges sliced off, creating peculiar perforations that allow visitors to see through to real nature.

"We are beyond excited to reveal these amazing finalists," says Jon Ball, Board Chair of Urban Confluence Silicon Valley. "It is incredible to think one of these designs will brand Silicon Valley and become the world's next iconic landmark, creating an international attraction and inspiring future generations."

In upcoming months, the three finalists will each be awarded a $150,000 stipend to assist them as they meet with local government leaders, technical advisors, and the board of the San Jose Light Tower Corporation to further refine their proposed designs. In early 2021, the winning design will be chosen by the Jury and presented to the San Jose City Council for approval. Construction of the winning design is expected to start in 2022.

The landmark aims to give Santa Clara County "an enduring and unique design that advances humanity in the world's epicenter of innovation" and will be presented as a gift to the people of San Jose. The project has raised more than 1.5 million dollars to date with fundraising efforts ongoing. To learn more or donate to the project, please visit http://www.urbanconfluencesiliconvalley.org/.

About Urban Confluence Silicon Valley

Urban Confluence Silicon Valley is the bold project that is creating an artistically inspired and iconic landmark that builds civic pride in San Jose. The Competition is managed by the San Jose Light Tower Corporation, a not-for-profit corporation created by residents of San Jose and other Silicon Valley cities who are passionate about urban place-making and the role that design can play in building community. This group has developed a strong working partnership with local government and philanthropy. For more about this exciting and incredible journey from the past to the future for America's tenth largest city and Silicon Valley, or to get involved as a donor or champion, please visit http://www.urbanconfluencesiliconvalley.org/.

