International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control Hosting Public Meeting October 4 in Osoyoos, B.C.

News provided by

International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control

18 Sep, 2023, 11:05 ET

OSOYOOS, BC and OROVILLE, WA, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Those interested in the water levels, Zosel Dam operations and other projects and initiatives by the International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control are invited to attend a public meeting in Osoyoos, British Columbia, on October 4, 2023.

The event is from 6:30-8 p.m. (PDT) at the Sonora Community Centre, 8505 68 Avenue. There also will be an opportunity to participate virtually via the Zoom platform. Please register here to attend the webinar.

At the meeting, the board will present information on the regulation of Osoyoos Lake water levels and related operations of the Zosel Dam by the state of Washington under the International Joint Commission's Orders of Approval.

The board also will discuss Okanagan and Similkameen basin water management, hydrologic monitoring, an ice jam project and other issues.

All who plan to participate are encouraged to submit questions before the meeting via an online contact form. There also will be an opportunity to ask questions at the meeting.

No registration is required for in-person participation, although attendees are encouraged to sign in at the door.

Quick Facts

  • The International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control oversees the operation of Zosel Dam to manage water levels in Osoyoos Lake, which crosses the British Columbia-Washington border.
  • Annual public board meetings alternate each year between Osoyoos, British Columbia, and Oroville, Washington.
  • To learn more about the board, visit its "Frequently Asked Questions" page at ijc.org/en/olbc/watershed/faq.
  • Stay in touch and subscribe to receive email news updates from the Osoyoos board at eepurl.com/idF3D1.

