International Osteology Symposium Barcelona

The chairmen of Osteology Barcelona 2019 are Christoph Hämmerle, Switzerland, and Maurício Araújo, Brazil. In a joint statement they explain, "The title The NEXT REGENERATION combines the key aspects of the symposium in Barcelona: on the one hand, the next generation of regenerative therapies, i.e. the latest developments in techniques and technologies; and on the other hand, the next generation of dentists, not only as attendees of the program, but also featuring upcoming experts in the field of oral tissue regeneration."

Accordingly, the chairmen have planned specific sessions with young dentists and special sessions for researchers. Furthermore, concepts and formats, such as the Osteology Case Session, will also be part of the program, allowing more clinicians to actively participate.

"But despite all the new aspects, one thing has definitely not changed," the chairmen together further explain. "In April 2019 the International Osteology Symposium is again the place to be for all oral and maxillofacial surgeons, periodontists and oral health professionals interested in implant dentistry and regenerative therapies, where internationally renowned experts will present the current state of knowledge and research, and link science with practice in oral regeneration."

For three days the participants at Osteology Barcelona 2019 will have the possibility of delving intensively into the current state of knowledge and research in oral tissue regeneration, and also getting a glimpse into the future, with novel techniques and materials.

ABOUT THE OSTEOLOGY FOUNDATION

The Osteology Foundation's motto is "Linking Science with Practice in Regeneration". It was established in 2003 and its core activities include funding of research projects and organisation of symposia throughout the world. In recent years, the Osteology Foundation has expanded its focus. Today, it also offers courses and textbooks specifically for researchers, as well as for students. Furthermore, it has established the online platform THE BOX, with the aim of providing education, tools, and networking possibilities for researchers and practitioners in oral tissue regeneration.

About Geistlich Pharma North America, Inc. -

With over 160 years of collagen expertise, Geistlich Biomaterials continues to lead regeneration through its expanding portfolio of dental regenerative biomaterials: Geistlich Bio-Oss®, the leading bone substitute for regenerative dentistry, Geistlich Bio-Gide®, the leading collagen membrane for oral tissue regeneration and Geistlich Mucograft®, a specifically designed collagen matrix for soft-tissue regeneration. Our dedication to scientific collaboration and commitment to successful treatment outcomes are what makes Geistlich Biomaterials, Exactly Like No Other.

