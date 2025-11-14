International Paper Announces Closures of Compton, California and Louisville, Kentucky Packaging Facilities as Part of Strategic Growth Initiative in North America

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC) today announced the closure of its packaging facilities in Compton, California and Louisville, Kentucky. The facilities will cease operations by January 2026. All customers will be serviced from other nearby locations.

The Compton facility closure will impact 125 employees, while the Louisville facility closure will impact 93 employees. The company will work to minimize the impact on employees by using attrition, retirements and current vacancies at other International Paper locations. Team members at these locations will receive outplacement assistance, access to mental health support resources and severance benefits.

"Making the decision to close a facility is incredibly difficult, especially knowing the impact it has on our team members and their families," said Tom Hamic, executive vice president and president, North American Packaging Solutions, International Paper. "We are sincerely grateful for the contributions of our departing team members, and we are fully committed to supporting them through this transition."

International Paper is undergoing a transformational journey to become a stronger sustainable packaging solutions company. A critical step in this journey is to streamline IP's footprint to focus investments on facilities that will best serve customers and accelerate strategic initiatives to improve quality, reliability and service delivery.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC) is the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. With company headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters in London, UK, we employ more than 65,000 team members and serve customers around the world with operations in more than 30 countries. Together with our customers, we make the world safer and more productive, one sustainable packaging solution at a time. Net sales for 2024 were $18.6 billion. In 2025, International Paper acquired DS Smith creating an industry leader focused on the attractive and growing North American and EMEA regions. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

SOURCE International Paper