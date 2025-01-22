International Paper Appoints Joy Roman as Chief People and Strategy Officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, International Paper (NYSE:IP) announced its Board of Directors elected Joy Roman to the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Chief People and Strategy Officer, reporting to Chairman and CEO Andy Silvernail. Effective February 1, Roman will lead International Paper's efforts in talent development, organizational effectiveness and corporate strategy as we work to build a strong connection between people and strategy and foster a winning performance culture. In addition to her HR and strategy roles, Joy will have responsibility for maximizing the company's overall impact through the Sustainability and Communications functions.

"Joy has a unique combination of human resources and strategy deployment expertise and a proven track record of results," said Silvernail. "The Board and I are confident that her passion for driving growth and value through people will be a strong asset as we build a great place to work, deliver excellence for our customers and drive profitable growth for our shareholders."

Roman joins IP from Berry Global, a manufacturer and marketer of plastic packaging solutions, where she served as Chief People & Strategy Officer since April 2024. Roman began her career as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company. Prior to her time at Berry Global, she spent 10 years at 3M in roles of increasing responsibility across the strategy and human resources functions before transitioning to Chief Human Resources Officer roles at Toll Brothers and the De Beers Group. Roman holds a master's degree in business administration from the Yale School of Management and a bachelor's degree in English and communications from the University of Wisconsin.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Africa. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

SOURCE International Paper