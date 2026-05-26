International Paper Breaks Ground on New Sustainable Packaging Facility in Rankin County, Mississippi

Company leaders, state and local officials, customers, project stakeholders, and community partners gathered on Wednesday, May 20, in Brandon, Mississippi, to commemorate the start of the project, which will include construction of a new 468,000-square-foot corrugated packaging plant on an 80-acre site in the East Metro Center.

The $225 million greenfield facility, located less than 10 miles from International Paper's existing Richland box plant, will strengthen manufacturing and service capabilities across the Mid-South region. Designed to improve reliability, product quality, and cost position, the new facility supports growth in key market segments while reinforcing the company's commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and customer-focused innovation.

Construction is expected to begin in June 2026, with operations anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2027. Employees at the existing Richland facility are expected to transition to the new plant upon completion.

"This groundbreaking represents an important step forward for International Paper, our customers, and the communities we serve across the Mid-South," said Keith Townsend, group vice president and general manager, IP North America Packaging Solutions East. "The Brandon facility will strengthen our manufacturing network with modern capabilities designed to improve safety, reliability, and operational performance, while positioning us to support long-term growth and deliver even greater value to our customers."

"This is another great day for Brandon, Rankin County, and Mississippi," added Governor Tate Reeves. "Exactly two months ago, we announced International Paper's $225 million investment. Today, we're breaking ground on their new facility. It's another example of Mississippi's 'insane execution speed' and how much momentum our state has. When great companies want to move fast and build big, they come to Mississippi."

"Rankin First and our partners have strategically developed the East Metro Center Industrial Park to attract world-class companies, and seeing a global leader like International Paper choose Rankin County for this state-of-the-art facility validates that vision and work," said Noel Daniels, Chairman, Rankin First Economic Development Authority. "This $225 million investment is a monumental win for our economy, secures 150 high-quality manufacturing jobs for our workforce, and positions Rankin County as the premier hub for industrial investments in Mississippi and the Southeast. We are proud to partner with International Paper as they build for the future right here in our community."

Leaders also highlighted the role of supply chain connectivity and transportation infrastructure in supporting the facility's long-term success.

"We are proud to partner with International Paper on their new box plant in Brandon, Mississippi, located on the CPKC Railway,' said Coby Bullard, CPKC Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing. "This strategic relationship highlights the benefits of integrated supply chain alignment, anchored by CPKC's seamless, transnational rail network, which provides efficient, sustainable transportation solutions for International Paper to connect with markets across North America while supporting economic development in Brandon and the surrounding region."

The new facility is expected to incorporate the latest advancements in manufacturing safety, automation, and operational efficiency, supporting International Paper's ongoing commitment to delivering value for customers, shareholders, employees, and communities.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC) is dedicated to empowering customers, teammates, and shareowners to thrive by delivering innovative, sustainable packaging solutions for a changing world. As a trusted leader in corrugated packaging, we collaborate with partners across industries to protect what matters most—strengthening supply chains, advancing sustainability, and creating lasting value for our stakeholders. Discover more at internationalpaper.com.

SOURCE International Paper