International Paper CEO to Speak at Bank of America Securities 2026 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper Chief Executive Officer Andy Silvernail will speak at Bank of America Securities 2026 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on February 26, 2026. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time and will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company's website by clicking on the Investors tab and going to the Events & Presentations page at https://www.internationalpaper.com/investors/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately three hours after the presentation.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC) is dedicated to empowering customers, teammates, and shareowners to thrive by delivering innovative, sustainable packaging solutions for a changing world. As a trusted leader in corrugated packaging, we collaborate with partners across industries to protect what matters most—strengthening supply chains, advancing sustainability, and creating lasting value for our stakeholders. Discover more at internationalpaper.com.

