International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) Chief Financial Officer Glenn Landau, will speak at the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference in New York City on May 16, 2018. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. EDT and will be followed by a question and answer session. All interested parties are invited to view the presentation and/or listen to the webcast live via International Paper's Internet site http://www.internationalpaper.com by clicking on the "Performance" tab and then clicking on the "Presentations and Events" link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately three hours after the presentation.