International Paper Declares Dividend

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.475 per share for the period from April 1, 2018, to June 30, 2018, inclusive, on its common stock, par value $1.00. This dividend is payable on June 15, 2018, to holders of record at the close of business on May 25, 2018. Today the company also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from April 1, 2018, to June 30, 2018, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock of the company. This dividend is also payable on June 15, 2018, to holders of record at the close of business on May 25, 2018.