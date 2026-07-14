International Paper Declares Quarterly Dividend

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International Paper

Jul 14, 2026, 16:05 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC), today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from July 1, 2026, to September 30, 2026, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00, of the Company, payable on September 15, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2026.

Today, the Company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from July 1, 2026, to September 30, 2026, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock of the Company, payable on September 15, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2026.

About International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC)
International Paper creates sustainable packaging solutions that enable our customers, teammates and shareowners to thrive in an ever-changing world. We are a leader in corrugated packaging, partnering with customers across industries to protect what matters most, strengthen supply chains and create lasting value. Learn more at internationalpaper.com.

SOURCE International Paper

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