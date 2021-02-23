International Paper Named One Of The 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies® By Ethisphere For The 15th Consecutive Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP), a world leader in renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies.

International Paper is one of only six companies to be recognized for the 15th consecutive year and one of only two honorees in the forestry, paper and packaging industry. In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.

"This is a major milestone for International Paper. Our team members around the world work tirelessly to support ethics as a core value. We act honestly and operate with integrity and respect. We promote a culture of openness and accountability," said International Paper General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Sharon Ryan. "We are honored to be named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for a 15th straight year."

"While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "The World's Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at International Paper for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

This year, the process was streamlined and the question set expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social and governance factors, safety, equity and inclusion and social justice.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

