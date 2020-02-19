International Paper Names First Chief Sustainability Officer

"Customers, investors and employees depend on us to be leaders in environmental stewardship and to strengthen our people and communities; appointing a chief sustainability officer is the next step in our continuing progress," said Mark Sutton, chairman and chief executive officer. "Sophie is uniquely qualified to lead the pursuit of our Vision 2030 goals and drive sustainability efforts that create value for all of our stakeholders."

Beckham will lead the development and execution of the company's sustainability strategy, including efforts to integrate the Vision 2030 goals into the strategic, operating, people and financial plans across the company's global businesses. Through these goals, International Paper will advance its contributions to the circular, low-carbon economy while building on its commitments to its people and communities.

"For more than 120 years, forest stewardship has been at the core of how we have operated our company," said Beckham. "Today, we recognize the broader role we can play in advancing sustainable outcomes–both environmental and social. This is an important time for International Paper, and I'm extremely excited to amplify our ambition to be among the most successful, sustainable and responsible companies in the world."

Beckham joined International Paper in 2013 to manage the company's forest stewardship and sustainability efforts.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods and enable worldwide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue, and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ more than 50,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2019 were $22 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

