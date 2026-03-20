International Paper Plans to Build New Sustainable Packaging Facility in Rankin County, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC), today announced plans to construct a new 468,000-square-foot sustainable packaging facility in Rankin County, Mississippi. The investment reinforces the company's commitment to strategic growth, operational and customer excellence and long-term value creation.

Following a comprehensive review of its manufacturing footprint, International Paper's Board of Directors approved both the exploration and advancement of this $225 million greenfield project in central Mississippi. The facility is planned to be built on an 80-acre site in Brandon, Mississippi, less than 10 miles from the company's existing Richland (Jackson) box plant.

The new plant is designed to strengthen International Paper's cost position, improve reliability and product quality, and enhance service capabilities across the Mid-South region. By replacing older infrastructure with a modern, highly efficient facility, the investment should reduce structural costs and support growth in key market segments. The modern design and updated equipment should provide the latest innovations in safety and efficiency for employees.

Construction is expected to begin in June 2026, with operations anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2027. Employees at the existing Richland facility will transition to the new plant upon completion.

"This investment supports our strategy to optimize our box plant system and focus capital where it drives the greatest return," said Keith Townsend, group vice president and general manager, IP North America Packaging Solutions East. "By modernizing our footprint in Mississippi, we are strengthening our service model and ability to provide customers with the highest quality sustainable packaging solutions."

"This is another big win for Mississippi. International Paper's $225 million investment in Rankin County is more proof that Mississippi's momentum is real and growing stronger every day," said Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves. "We're seeing historic levels of capital investment because companies know Mississippi is a state where businesses can succeed. This project will create new opportunities for Mississippians and continue our state's record-breaking economic development success."

Noel Daniels, Chairman, Rankin First Economic Development Authority, welcomed the announcement, stating, "For years, Rankin First and our partners have strategically developed the East Metro Center to attract world-class companies, seeing a global leader like International Paper choose this site validates that vision. This sophisticated operation doesn't just create and retain jobs, it solidifies Rankin County's position as the premier hub for industrial innovation in Mississippi and the Southeast."

This project reflects International Paper's ongoing commitment to delivering value for customers, shareholders and communities while maintaining the highest standards of safety, quality, and operational performance.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC) is dedicated to empowering customers, teammates, and shareowners to thrive by delivering innovative, sustainable packaging solutions for a changing world. As a trusted leader in corrugated packaging, we collaborate with partners across industries to protect what matters most—strengthening supply chains, advancing sustainability, and creating lasting value for our stakeholders. Discover more at internationalpaper.com.

SOURCE International Paper