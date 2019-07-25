International Paper Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today reported second quarter 2019 financial results.

HIGHLIGHTS

Second quarter net earnings attributable to International Paper of $292 million ( $0.73 per diluted share) compared with $424 million ( $1.05 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2019 and $405 million ( $0.97 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2018

Second quarter adjusted operating earnings* (non-GAAP) of $460 million ( $1.15 per diluted share) compared with $447 million ( $1.11 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2019 and $498 million ( $1.19 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2018

Second quarter equity earnings of $80 million compared with $70 million in the second quarter of 2018

Second quarter cash provided by operations of $1.1 billion and year-to-date of $1.8 billion compared with $1.5 billion year-to-date in the same period of 2018

Second quarter share repurchases of $231 million , bringing the trailing 12 month total to $811 million

"International Paper delivered solid earnings and generated strong cash from operations in the second quarter," said Mark Sutton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We continued to operate well and manage costs across our businesses. We also returned nearly $430 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Looking ahead to the third quarter, we will leverage the strength and flexibility of International Paper to maximize performance as we manage through a challenging environment."

Diluted Net EPS Attributable to International Paper Shareholders and Adjusted Operating EPS





Second

Quarter

2019

First Quarter

2019

Second

Quarter

2018

Net Earnings

$ 0.73



$ 1.05



$ 0.97



Less – Discontinued Operations (Gain) Loss

—



—



0.05



Net Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations

0.73



1.05



1.02



Add Back – Non-Operating Pension Expense

0.01



0.02



0.07



Add Back – Net Special Items Expense (Income)

0.41



0.04



0.10



Adjusted Operating Earnings*

$ 1.15



$ 1.11



$ 1.19





* Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) is defined as net earnings from continuing operations attributable to International Paper Company (GAAP) excluding special items and non-operating pension expense. Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present consolidated operating results. For discussion of special items, net and non-operating pension expense, see the footnotes to the Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Key Financial Measures





(In millions)

Second

Quarter

2019

First

Quarter

2019

Second

Quarter

2018

Net Sales

$ 5,667



$ 5,643



$ 5,833



Net Earnings Attributable to International Paper

292



424



405



Business Segment Operating Profit

472



579



697



Adjusted Operating Earnings

460



447



498



Cash Provided By (Used For) Operations

1,067



733



801



Free Cash Flow

732



440



361





SEGMENT INFORMATION

Business segment operating profits are used by International Paper's management to measure the earnings performance of its businesses. Second quarter 2019 business segment net sales and operating profits compared with the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018 are as follows:

Business Segment Results





(In millions)

Second

Quarter

2019

First

Quarter

2019

Second

Quarter

2018

Net Sales by Business Segment













Industrial Packaging

$ 3,864

$ 3,832

$ 4,022

Global Cellulose Fibers

661

689

692

Printing Papers

1,088

1,065

1,060

Corporate and Inter-segment Sales

54

57

59

Net Sales

$ 5,667

$ 5,643

$ 5,833

Operating Profit by Business Segment













Industrial Packaging

$ 507

$ 404

$ 537

Global Cellulose Fibers

(2)

32

66

Printing Papers

(33)

143

94

Total Business Segment Operating Profit

$ 472

$ 579

$ 697



Industrial Packaging operating profits in the second quarter of 2019 were $507 million ($515 million excluding special items) compared with $404 million ($421 million excluding special items) in the first quarter of 2019. In North America, earnings increased due to seasonally higher demand for boxes, strong manufacturing performance and favorable input costs. Earnings were negatively impacted by lower export containerboard prices and volumes. Planned maintenance outage expenses increased, with 80% of our annual planned outages now completed. In Europe, earnings increased driven by higher average margins and favorable manufacturing operations which benefited from improved performance at the Madrid mill, partially offset by seasonally lower volumes, primarily in Morocco.

Global Cellulose Fibers operating profits in the second quarter of 2019 were $(2) million ($0 million excluding special items) compared with $32 million ($35 million excluding special items) in the first quarter of 2019. Earnings decreased due to lower average sales prices for fluff and market pulp driven by weaker economic conditions. Planned maintenance outage expenses were also higher as we completed our largest planned maintenance outage quarter. Input costs were favorable, primarily for wood and chemicals.

Printing Papers operating profits in the second quarter of 2019 were $(33) million ($114 million excluding special items) versus $143 million ($144 million excluding special items) in the first quarter of 2019. Earnings were negatively affected by the net impairment of our India Papers business, included as a special item below. In North America, increased planned maintenance outages were partially offset by improved sales prices and improved manufacturing operations. In Brazil, earnings increased due to seasonally stronger demand, partially offset by unfavorable input costs. In Europe and Russia, earnings decreased primarily due to planned maintenance outages in both Europe and Russia.

EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENTS

Ilim joint venture equity earnings were $67 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared with $101 million in the first quarter of 2019. Operationally, earnings decreased due to lower export sales prices for hardwood and softwood pulp to Asia and containerboard to EMEA. The Company recognized a non-cash after-tax foreign exchange gain of $7 million in the second quarter of 2019 ($0.02 per diluted share), compared with a gain of $21 million in the first quarter of 2019 ($0.05 per diluted share), primarily due to Ilim's U.S. dollar denominated net debt. The Company also received cash dividends of $239 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Graphic Packaging equity earnings on our 21% ownership position were $14 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $13 million in the first quarter of 2019.

CORPORATE EXPENSES

Corporate expenses were $3 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $21 million in the first quarter of 2019.

EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

The reported effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 38% compared with 25% for the first quarter of 2019. The higher reported effective tax rate reflects the impact of the net impairment of our India Papers business as well as a statutory tax rate change in Luxembourg, both included as special items below.

Excluding special items, non-operating pension expense and discontinued operations, the effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 25%, equal to the effective tax rate of 25% in the first quarter of 2019.

EFFECTS OF SPECIAL ITEMS

Special items in the second quarter of 2019 amount to a net after-tax charge of $162 million ($0.41 per diluted share) compared with $15 million ($0.04 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2019 and $43 million ($0.10 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2018. Special items in all periods include the following charges (gains):





Second Quarter 2019

First Quarter 2019

Second Quarter 2018

(In millions)

Before

Tax After Tax

Before

Tax After Tax

Before

Tax After Tax

Restructuring and other charges, net:



















EMEA Packaging business optimization

—

—



—

—



26

18



Total restructuring and other charges, net

—

—



—

—



26

18



India impairment

145

143



—

—



—

—



Multi-employer pension plan exit liability

—

—



16

12



—

—



Gain on sale of EMEA Packaging box plant

—

—



(7)

(6)



—

—



Abandoned property removal

11

8



11

8



9

7



Smurfit-Kappa acquisition proposal costs

—

—



—

—



12

9



Other

2

2



1

1



—

—



Tax expense, net

—

9



—

—



—

9



Total special items, net

$ 158

$ 162



$ 21

$ 15



$ 47

$ 43



















































DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Discontinued operations in the second quarter of 2018 included a pre-tax loss on the 2018 transfer of the North American Consumer Packaging business of $28 million ($21 million after taxes) to adjust the gain on the transfer of the business associated with the final post-closing adjustments and charges of $2 million (before and after taxes) for costs associated with the transfer.

EARNINGS WEBCAST

The company will host a webcast today to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT). All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company's website at internationalpaper.com by clicking on the Performance tab and going to the Presentations and Events/Webcasts page. A replay of the webcast will also be on the website beginning approximately two hours after the call. Parties who wish to participate in the webcast via teleconference may dial +1 (706) 679-8242 or, within the U.S. only, (877) 316-2541, and ask to be connected to the International Paper second quarter earnings call. The conference ID number is 3183455. Participants should call in no later than 9:45 a.m. ET (8:45 a.m. CT). An audio-only replay will be available for ninety days following the call. To access the replay, dial +1 (404) 537-3406 or, within the U.S. only, (855) 859-2056 or (800) 585-8367, and when prompted for the conference ID, enter 3183455.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa, India and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ more than 52,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2018 were $23 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ include but are not limited to: (i) the level of our indebtedness and changes in interest rates; (ii) industry conditions, including but not limited to changes in the cost or availability of raw materials, energy and transportation costs, competition we face, cyclicality and changes in consumer preferences, demand and pricing for our products; (iii) global economic conditions and political changes, including but not limited to the impairment of financial institutions, changes in currency exchange rates, credit ratings issued by recognized credit rating organizations, the amount of our future pension funding obligation, changes in tax laws and pension and health care costs; (iv) unanticipated expenditures related to the cost of compliance with existing and new environmental and other governmental regulations and to actual or potential litigation; (v) whether we experience a material disruption at one of our manufacturing facilities; (vi) risks inherent in conducting business through joint ventures; (vii) our ability to achieve the benefits we expect from strategic acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings and capital investments; and (viii) other factors that can be found in International Paper's press releases and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") filings. These and other factors that could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in the Company's SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Consolidated Statement of Operations

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions, except per share amounts)































Three Months Ended

Three Months

Ended

Six Months Ended







June 30,

March 31,

June 30,







2019

2018

2019

2019

2018



Net Sales

$ 5,667

$ 5,833

$ 5,643

$ 11,310

$ 11,454



Costs and Expenses























Cost of products sold

3,901 (a) 3,922 (g) 3,929 (a) 7,830 (a) 7,870 (g)

Selling and administrative expenses

402

451 (h) 413

815

872 (h)

Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested

321 (b) 330

315 (b) 636 (b) 655



Distribution expenses

384

403

389

773

769



Taxes other than payroll and income taxes

43

42

43

86

86



Restructuring and other charges, net

—

26 (i) —

—

48 (i)

Net (gains) losses on sales and impairments of businesses

152 (c) —

(7) (c) 145 (c) —



Interest expense, net

122 (d) 133

133

255 (d) 268



Non-operating pension expense

8

36

10

18

40



Earnings (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes and

Equity Earnings

334

490

418

752

846



Income tax provision (benefit)

128 (e) 130 (j) 106

234 (e) 219 (j)

Equity earnings (loss), net of taxes

80

70

114

194

165



Earnings (Loss) From Continuing Operations

286

430

426

712

792



Discontinued operations, net of taxes

—

(23) (k) —

—

345 (k)

Net Earnings (Loss)

286

407

426

712

1,137



Less: Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(6) (f) 2

2

(4) (f) 3



Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper Company

$ 292

$ 405

$ 424

$ 716

$ 1,134



Basic Earnings Per Common Share Attributable to International Paper Common Shareholders























Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 0.74

$ 1.03

$ 1.06

$ 1.80

$ 1.91



Discontinued operations

—

(0.05)

—

—

0.83



Net earnings (loss)

$ 0.74

$ 0.98

$ 1.06

$ 1.80

$ 2.74



Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Attributable to International Paper Common Shareholders























Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 0.73

$ 1.02

$ 1.05

$ 1.78

$ 1.88



Discontinued operations

—

(0.05)

—

—

0.83



Net earnings (loss)

$ 0.73

$ 0.97

$ 1.05

$ 1.78

$ 2.71



Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted

398.2

417.7

403.2

401.4

418.8



























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this consolidated statement of operations.











(a) Includes pre-tax charges of $11 million ($8 million after taxes) for each of the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 and $22 million ($16 million after taxes) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 for the removal of abandoned property at our mills and a pre-tax charge of $16 million ($12 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 for costs associated with a multi-employer pension plan exit liability.



(b) Includes charges of $1 million (before and after taxes) for each of the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 and $2 million (before and after taxes) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 for accelerated depreciation associated with the announced conversion of a paper machine at our Riverdale mill to containerboard production.



(c) Includes a loss of $95 million (before and after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 related to the foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment resulting from the classification of the net assets of our India Papers business as held for sale, a pre-tax loss of $57 million ($55 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 for the impairment of the net assets of our India Papers business and a pre-tax gain of $7 million ($6 million after taxes) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and six months ended June 30, 2019 related to the sale of a box plant in our EMEA Packaging business.



(d) Includes a charge of $1 million (before and after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 for interest expense associated with foreign tax audits.



(e) Includes tax expense of $9 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 related to a tax rate change in Luxembourg, tax expense of $3 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 related to foreign tax audits and a tax benefit of $3 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 related to state income tax legislative changes.



(f) Includes the allocation of loss to noncontrolling interest of $7 million (before and after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 associated with the impairment of the net assets of our India Papers business.



(g) Includes pre-tax charges of $9 million ($7 million after taxes) for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and $18 million ($14 million after taxes) for the six months ended June 30, 2018 for the removal of abandoned property at our mills and a pre-tax charge of $9 million ($7 million after taxes) for the six months ended June 30, 2018 for a legal settlement.



(h) Includes a pre-tax charge of $12 million ($9 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2018 associated with our proposal to acquire Smurfit Kappa.



(i) Includes pre-tax charges of $26 million ($18 million after taxes) and $48 million ($35 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, related to the optimization of our EMEA Packaging business.



(j) Includes tax expense of $9 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2018 related to state income tax legislative changes.



(k) Includes a pre-tax charge of $28 million ($21 million after taxes) and pre-tax income of $488 million ($364 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, for the gain on the transfer of the North American Consumer Packaging business. Also includes charges of $2 million (before and after taxes) and pre-tax charges of $25 million ($19 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, for transaction costs to transfer the North American Consumer Packaging business.



INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper Company to Adjusted Operating Earnings

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions, except per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

June 30,





2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper Company

$ 292

$ 405

$ 424

$ 716

$ 1,134

Less: Discontinued operations (gain) loss

—

23

—

—

(345)

Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations, including non-controlling

interest

292

428

424

716

789

Add back: Non-operating pension expense

6

27

8

14

30

Add back: Special items expense (income)

162

43

15

177

74

Adjusted Operating Earnings

$ 460

$ 498

$ 447

$ 907

$ 893

















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

June 30,





2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

Diluted Earnings per Common Share as Reported

$ 0.73

$ 0.97

$ 1.05

$ 1.78

$ 2.71

Less: Discontinued operations (gain) loss

—

0.05

—

—

(0.83)

Continuing Operations

0.73

1.02

1.05

1.78

1.88

Add back: Non-operating pension expense

0.01

0.07

0.02

0.03

0.07

Add back: Special items expense (income)

0.41

0.10

0.04

0.45

0.18

Adjusted Operating Earnings per Share

$ 1.15

$ 1.19

$ 1.11

$ 2.26

$ 2.13

























Notes:











































The Company calculates Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) by excluding the after-tax effect of non-operating pension expense, items considered by management to be unusual

as reflected in the notes to the Consolidated Statement of Operations and discontinued operations from the earnings reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

("GAAP"). Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past

and present consolidated operating results. International Paper believes that using this information, along with net earnings, provides for a more complete analysis of the results of

operations by quarter. Net earnings attributable to International Paper is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





Since diluted earnings per share are computed independently for each period, six-month per share amounts may not equal the sum of respective quarters.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Sales and Earnings by Business Segment

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)





Net Sales by Business Segment



























Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

June 30,







2019

2018

2019

2019

2018



Industrial Packaging

$ 3,864

$ 4,022

$ 3,832

$ 7,696

$ 7,849



Global Cellulose Fibers

661

692

689

1,350

1,369



Printing Papers

1,088

1,060

1,065

2,153

2,113



Corporate and Inter-segment Sales

54

59

57

111

123



Net Sales

$ 5,667

$ 5,833

$ 5,643

$ 11,310

$ 11,454



Operating Profit by Business Segment



























Three Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

June 30,







2019

2018

2019

2019

2018



Industrial Packaging

$ 507 (a) $ 537 (f) $ 404 (a) $ 911 (a) $ 974 (f)

Global Cellulose Fibers

(2) (b) 66 (g) 32 (b) 30 (b) 77 (g)

Printing Papers

(33) (c) 94

143 (c) 110 (c) 158



Total Business Segment Operating Profit

$ 472

$ 697

$ 579

$ 1,051

$ 1,209





























Earnings (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

and Equity Earnings

$ 334

$ 490

$ 418

$ 752

$ 846



Interest expense, net

122 (d) 133

133

255 (d) 268



Noncontrolling interest/equity earnings adjustment (i)

5 (e) (4)

(3)

2 (e) (5)



Corporate expenses, net

3

30

21

24

39



Corporate special items, net

—

12 (h) —

—

21 (h)

Non-operating pension expense

8

36

10

18

40



Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 472

$ 697

$ 579

$ 1,051

$ 1,209



Equity Earnings (Loss) in Ilim S.A., Net of Taxes

$ 67

$ 57

$ 101

$ 168

$ 149



Equity Earnings (Loss) in Graphic Packaging International Partners, LLC

$ 14

$ 15

$ 13

$ 27

$ 17



























(a) Includes charges of $8 million for each of the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 and $16 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 for the removal of abandoned property at our mills, a charge of $16 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and six months ended June 30, 2019 for costs associated with a multi-employer pension plan exit liability and a gain of $7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and the six months ended June 30, 2019 related to the sale of a box plant in our EMEA Packaging business.



(b) Includes charges of $2 million, $3 million and $5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 and the six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, for the removal of abandoned property at our mills.



(c) Includes a loss of $95 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 related to the foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment resulting from the classification of the net assets of our India Papers business as held for sale, a loss of $57 million, partially offset by the allocation of loss to noncontrolling interest of $7 million, for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 for the impairment of the net assets of our India Papers business, a charge of $1 million for each of the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 and $2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 for accelerated depreciation associated with the announced conversion of a paper machine at our Riverdale mill to containerboard production and a charge of $1 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 for the removal of abandoned property at our mills.



(d) Includes a charge of $1 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 for interest expense associated with foreign tax audits.



(e) Includes the allocation of loss to noncontrolling interest of $7 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 associated with the impairment of the net assets of our India Papers business.



(f) Includes charges of $26 million and $48 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, related to the optimization of our EMEA Packaging business and charges of $6 million and $11 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, for the removal of abandoned property at our mills and other costs.



(g) Includes charges of $3 million and $7 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, for the removal of abandoned property at our mills and other costs.



(h) Includes charges of $12 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2018 associated with our proposal to acquire Smurfit Kappa and a charge of $9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 for a legal settlement.



(i) Operating profits for business segments include each segment's percentage share of the profits of subsidiaries included in that segment that are less than wholly owned. The pre-tax noncontrolling interest and equity earnings for these subsidiaries are adjusted here to present consolidated earnings before income taxes and equity earnings.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Operating Profit Before Special Items

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)













Three Months Ended June 30, 2019





Industrial

Packaging

Global

Cellulose

Fibers

Printing

Papers

Total

Operating Profit (Loss) as Reported

$ 507

$ (2)

$ (33)

$ 472

Special Items Expense (Income) (a)

8

2

147

157

Operating Profit (Loss) Before Special Items

$ 515

$ —

$ 114

$ 629











Three Months Ended June 30, 2018





Industrial

Packaging

Global

Cellulose

Fibers

Printing

Papers

Total

Operating Profit (Loss) as Reported

$ 537

$ 66

$ 94

$ 697

Special Items Expense (Income) (b)

32

3

—

35

Operating Profit (Loss) Before Special Items

$ 569

$ 69

$ 94

$ 732











Three Months Ended March 31, 2019





Industrial

Packaging

Global

Cellulose

Fibers

Printing

Papers

Total

Operating Profit (Loss) as Reported

$ 404

$ 32

$ 143

$ 579

Special Items Expense (Income) (a)

17

3

1

21

Operating Profit (Loss) Before Special Items

$ 421

$ 35

$ 144

$ 600

































Six Months Ended June 30, 2019





Industrial

Packaging

Global

Cellulose

Fibers

Printing

Papers

Total

Operating Profit (Loss) as Reported

$ 911

$ 30

$ 110

$ 1,051

Special Items Expense (Income) (a)

25

5

148

178

Operating Profit (Loss) Before Special Items

$ 936

$ 35

$ 258

$ 1,229











Six Months Ended June 30, 2018





Industrial

Packaging

Global

Cellulose

Fibers

Printing

Papers

Total

Operating Profit (Loss) as Reported

$ 974

$ 77

$ 158

$ 1,209

Special Items Expense (Income) (b)

59

7

—

66

Operating Profit (Loss) Before Special Items

$ 1,033

$ 84

$ 158

$ 1,275



















(a) See footnotes (a) - (c) on Sales and Earnings by Business Segment (b) See footnotes (f) - (g) on Sales and Earnings by Business Segment































The Company calculates Operating Profit Before Special Items (non-GAAP) by excluding the pre-tax effect of items considered by management to be unusual from the earnings reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results. International Paper believes that using this information, along with net earnings, provides for a more complete analysis of the results of operations by quarter. Net earnings attributable to International Paper is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.