International Paper's Board Elects Anton V. Vincent; Also Announces Retirement of Two Board Members

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) announced the election of Anton V. Vincent to its Board of Directors effective March 1, 2021.

Mr. Vincent currently serves as President, Mars Wrigley North America, part of Mars. Incorporated, a global, family-owned business with $40 billion in annual sales and a diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services. He joined the company in 2019, after serving as Chief Executive Officer at Greencore USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greencore Group, Plc. Before Greencore Group, he spent 23 years at General Mills, a leading global consumer packaged goods company, advancing to become President of three separate business divisions. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree in Finance from Sam Houston State University and an MBA from Kelly School of Business at Indiana University.

"Anton's enterprise, marketing, and deep consumer market experience will bring a valuable perspective to the International Paper Board of Directors," said Mark Sutton, Chairman and CEO. "Anton can help us accelerate value creation as we look to build a better IP, and we are extremely pleased to have him join our Board."

Mr. Vincent has been recognized by a variety of organizations and publications for his leadership excellence, including 2014, 2016, 2019 Savoy Magazine Top 100 Most Influential African Americans in Corporate America 2012, Black Enterprise Most Powerful African Americans in Corporate America and 2008 Minneapolis Business Journal Minority Corporate Executive of the Year. He is active as a board member for National Confectionary Association, Sustainable Foods Policy Alliance and the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University Dean's Council.

The company also announced the retirement of two directors. J. Steven Whisler, former chairman and chief executive officer of Phelps Dodge Corporation, is retiring and not standing for reelection at the company's next annual meeting of shareowners in May 2021. He has served on the Board at International Paper since 2007. Also, William J. Burns is the current nominee for Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and is therefore resigning from the Board at the end of this month.

Sutton continued, "I want to thank Steve for his 13 years of service in helping transform International Paper into a global leader in fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper. Among his many contributions, he has been a catalyst and advocate for safety, helping drive our commitment and improvement efforts at the Board level. I also want to recognize Bill for his impact and contributions. His understanding of geo-politics and the intersection of policy and business were impactful in helping us to successfully navigate in the global marketplace. I wish him the very best with the Senate confirmation and in his new role."

Mr. Vincent was identified through a national search that was conducted by Diversified Search. To learn more about other members of International Paper's Board of Directors, visit www.internationalpaper.com under the Company and Leadership tab.

